Oscar Isaac Speaks Out on Anthony Daniels’ Emotional Last Day on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts in theaters later this year it will mark the end of the Skywalker saga on the big screen. Even bigger than that though, it may very will be the final time many of the actors in the series play their respective characters. Though the likes of Oscar Isaac and Daisy Ridley are (comparatively) new to the galaxy far, far away, others who will appear in the sequel have been a part of the franchise not only since the beginning but for countless appearances throughout its forty years, and they’ll seemingly have to say goodbye.

Speaking in a new interview with Sirius XM (which you can watch in the player above), Isaac was asked about his final day of shooting the film and how, despite it being an emotional moment for him, his thunder was stolen by one of the few people with more experience in Star Wars than he has.

“I was feeling like ‘I’ll see everybody at reshoots. See you in a few months,’” Isaac said about his feelings. “Actually that day was kind of funny because, (they said) ‘That’s a wrap’ and everybody clapped and they handed me the mic (and said) ‘Do you want to say a few words?’ I just started saying how special it’s been and I started getting kind of emotional … and I could see J.J. [Abrams] being like, ‘Wrap it up.’ I was like, ‘Oh, oh okay,’ and he was like, ‘Because actually we also have Anthony Daniels‘ last day.’ Which is like way bigger of a deal because Anthony has been in every Star Wars movie.”

Isaac went on to say that his moment in the spotlight was quickly taken, but that he didn’t mind considering Daniels’ storied history with the franchise.

“Totally stole my thunder on my big wrap speech, but to be there and to hear Anthony Daniels say goodbye to Star Wars, who is the one person who has been in all of them including, I think, most of the cartoons — he is Star Wars. For me, in any of those scenes, when I was working with Anthony, that’s when it would really hit home that he is the one link that would really made me feel like this is part of a great, great legacy. To be the guy that wrapped right before he did and to hear him say goodbye was really special.”

Daniels has taken on the role of C-3PO since the original Star Wars in 1977. He’s reprised his role as the character in all nine main franchise films plus Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, coupled with his appearance as a different character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Daniels is the only actor to appear in every Star Wars movie. The C-3PO character has also appeared (voiced by Daniels) in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, plus the theme park ride Star Tours, Ralph Breaks the Internet, The Muppet Show, and the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. Isaac went on to reveal what the actor said in his wrap speech on the film.

“He just said how much he loved J.J. and thanked him. Thanked him for being the person to hold this thing and to care for it so delicately and to be the steward of this final chapter that closes out the whole thing. It was really beautiful to watch.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and also stars Daisey Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Carrie Fisher, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Jimmy Vee, Dave Chapman, Brian Herring, Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Dominic Monaghan, Richard E. Grant. and Greg Grunberg. The film will open in theaters on December 20.”

(H/T EW)