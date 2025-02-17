Star Wars R2-BNE Easter Droid Factory Figure Is Available Now

The winter is coming to a close and R2-D2 is ready for the arrival of spring and Easter with the latest Star Wars Droid Factory figure release. In fact, he’s getting into character as the R2-BNE Easter bunny droid. As you can see, pastels colors look great on the adorable droid, and he can really rock a pair of bunny ears! As a fully sculpted droid with articulated arms, the R2-BNE is nicely detailed. UPDATE: The R2-BNE Star Wars Droid Factory Figure is now available to order right here at The Disney Store priced at $14.99. You can take a closer look at the figure in the gallery below.

R2-BNE Star Wars Droid Factory Figure – $14.99 / “The best buddy in the galaxy becomes some-bunny to love with this R2-BNE Star Wars Droid Factory Figure. Artoo’s signature colors take on pastel hues and he wears an adorable pair of bunny ears, making him a stellar find in every Easter basket and the cutest way to celebrate the start of spring. Hippity-hoppity-beep-boop!” / Launching here at The Disney Store (February 16th)

Return of the Jedi – Luke Set to Arrive at Disneyland Park

The legendary Jedi, Luke Skywalker, is set to make his Disneyland debut this Spring! In coordination with Disney’s Season of the Force Star Wars event, Luke Skywalker will be stationed in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with his droid counterpart, R2-D2 (this time not Easter themed), by his side. The Jedi can be found near the Black Spire Outpost during this event, which is set to run from March 28 through May 11. The event coincides with the separately ticketed after-hours Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite on select nights in April and May.

During Season of the Force, Disneyland ticket holders will also be able to experience a new nightly projection show: “Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga”. The new show begins on March 28 and, according to Disney, showcases “stunning projection effects [that] transform the spires of Batuu near the Millennium Falcon evoking memories of some of the greatest moments in galactic history as an iconic musical score, comprised of familiar themes heard throughout the films of the Skywalker saga, draws the audience into the legendary story of the Skywalkers.” So if you’d like to add more Luke and R2-D2 to your life, head to Disney during the Season of the Force! Who knows when his next visit will be. Hopefully this won’t be your only chance.

