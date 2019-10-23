Rian Johnson Confirms His Star Wars Trilogy Still in the Works

Ever since Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered in theaters two years ago, the typically divisive fandom turned its attention to either hating the movie or praising it as the best entry thus far. Basically, typical Star Wars reactions in the age of the Internet. The movie made over $1 billion at the box office, and Lucasfilm was confident in filmmaker Rian Johnson‘s direction that they gave him the opportunity to make another trilogy in the franchise, separate from the Skywalker Saga. But with Disney scaling back the output of Star Wars films and Johnson preoccupied with his own movie Knives Out, fans have been curious about the status of that trilogy.

And in the wake of recent comments that indicated they might be on the bubble, Johnson himself confirmed that he’s still speaking with Lucasfilm and developing his Star Wars spinoffs.

Earlier this month, when Johnson was asked about the status of the movies while attending an event for BFI, the filmmaker seemingly cast doubt on their future when he said, “”Well we’ll see. I’m still talking to Lucasfilm, they’re figuring out what they’re doing and we’ll see what happens. But I’d be thrilled if it happens, and I’m working on my own stuff too.”

This caused people to speculate that Johnson’s trilogy could be cancelled, but he recently confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he’s still working on the project with Lucasfilm.

“Did I say ‘if’? Oh god,” Johnson said with a laugh. “I have no update at all. But I’m still working with Lucasfilm on it, and they’re figuring out when they do what and everything.”

So, there you have it. Fans of Star Wars: The Last Jedi can rejoice by working on new Reylo fan fiction, while those who didn’t like the movie can continue disfiguring the Rose Tico toys they’re ironically buying. The system works!

Despite the mixed response to his film, Johnson has praised the Star Wars fan community for their passion, expressing that he understands the heightened reactions to the franchise.

“I feel like every Star Wars thing that ever gets made has a big, loud response because Star Wars fans are passionate and that’s what makes them awesome,” Johnson explained in March of last year. “I don’t think it’s possible if you’re really telling a story you care about and having it come from your heart it’s just not possible to be intellectually processing what everyone else wants. Nor would it be a healthy thing, I don’t think that’s a good way to tell a story.”

Fans will get to see how the Skywalker Saga finally ends when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.