Rogue One Star Still Has “Unfinished Business” With Star Wars, But Will They Return in Andor?

Director Gareth Edwards’ 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story introduced a cast of brand new characters to the Lucasfilm universe — including several that have not yet appeared in the prequel series Andor. In the movie, which takes place one week before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, Felicity Jones’s Rebel soldier Jyn Erso teams up with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor to discover the Empire’s secret Death Star plans. Jones recently addressed the possibility of reprising her role. “There’s unfinished business there,” the actress told Variety while promoting her new film The Brutalist. “I think in the right circumstance if you put Jyn in the right story, then why not?”

Interestingly, Jones expressed a similar desire to rejoin Star Wars four years ago. “I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe,” Jones told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2020, alluding to her character’s likely demise at the end of Rogue One. “So, I feel there’s unfinished business for Jyn, for sure.”

Star Wars is no stranger to resurrection, as the franchise famously brought back Emperor Palpatine in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Still, it would seem a greater possibility for Jyn to appear in Andor, given that the show’s events occur during her lifetime. Andor season 2’s will include the return of Cassian, Syril, Bix, Luthen, and more. As for new additions to the cast, none have been made public as of now.

Although Jones has not been confirmed to be making an appearance in Andor season 2, her return is not completely out of the question. Season 1’s story concluded with the uprising against the Imperials on Ferrix. Despite the fact that Cassian does not meet Jyn until years later in Rogue One, Andor’s final season could integrate a smaller side plot involving the earlier days of Jones’ character.

Andor, starring Luna as Cassian and set five years before Rogue One, aired its first season on Disney+ in 2022. Season 2 is currently scheduled to premiere on the streaming service in April 2025. The series has surrounded Cassian with new characters such as Adria Arjona’s Bix Caleen, Andy Serkis’ Kino Loy, Faye Marsay’s Vel Sartha, and Stellan Skarsgard’s Luthen Rael. Other new faces introduced in Andor include Kyle Soller’s Syril Karn and Denise Gough’s Dedra Meero. Luna’s Cassian, Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma, Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera, and Duncan Pow’s Melshi are some of the few recurring characters between Rogue One and Andor after season 1. Thus, it’s possible that season 2 could feature the return of Jyn Erso.