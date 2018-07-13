Everything Star Wars Fans Need to Know About SDCC 2018

One of the biggest events in pop culture is right around the corner, with San Diego Comic-Con bringing together the most popular brands in the world to unveil the first glimpses of highly-anticipated projects.

The arrival of this year’s SDCC comes as both a disappointment and as a relief to Star Wars fans, as Lucasfilm has shifted more of their presence to conventions like D23 Expo and Star Wars Celebration. At this year’s convention, there will be no Hall H presentation and no footage to debut, as the next film, Episode IX, will only just begin filming this month. With no D23 or Celebration taking place this year, there will be a long wait before we see our first look at the new film or hear announcements about the saga’s future, though at least we feel slightly less envious of those in attendance at this year’s convention.

Despite a lack of major announcements this year, there are still plenty of panels and presentations that Star Wars fans can check out at this year’s convention.

Scroll down to learn what Star Wars fans should look out for at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, as compiled from the event’s official programming schedule!

Thursday, July 19th

The Clone Wars 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

11:45am – 12:45pm

Room 6BCF

Executive producer Dave Filoni and panelists look back on 10 years of the Emmy Award-winning series that expanded the Star Wars universe and introduced countless fan-favorite characters to a galaxy far, far away.

The 501st Legion: Star Wars Villainous Costuming

8:00pm – 9:00p

Grand 1 & 2, Marriott Marquis

An introduction to the creation of fan-made villain costumes from all 10 Star Wars movies and beyond. Legion members from the Imperial Sands and Star Garrisons will provide an overview of the creative process that brings Stormtroopers, Tusken Raiders, Boba Fett, or Kylo Ren from the silver screen into reality. Dean Amstutz (ISG membership liaison) will discuss the membership journey, from initial interest through final approval. Kevin Weir (Imperial Surplus Armor and KW Designs owner) will relate his process for working with armor parts. Howard Smart (ISG member) will speak about small prop and soft costume construction. Sean Fields (Star Garrison member) will discuss 3D modeling and printing. Todd Mullin (ISG commanding officer) will moderate the panel and a Q&A session after the presentation.

Friday, July 20th

Hasbro Star Wars

1:00pm – 2:00pm

Room 7AB

Members of the Hasbro and Lucasfilm teams will discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars line. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro’s latest action figure offerings. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises.

Disney/Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away!

2:00pm – 3:00pm

Room 7AB

Michael Siglain (director, creative: Disney-Lucasfilm Publishing) and surprise panelists share previews and exclusive announcements about what should be on your must-read list from Star Wars publishing.

Friday, July 20th (cont’d)

The Science of Star Wars

4:00pm – 5:00pm

Room 7AB

Ever wondered if lightsabers could one day be a reality? Curious about which Star Wars droid NASA would take into space? Is there a form of fuel that could keep The Resistance out of reach from a First Order fleet? Expert panelists Kim Steadman (systems engineer, NASA-JPL), Emily Manor Chapman (systems engineer, NASA-JPL), Kieran Dickson (editor, CometTV.com, MGM Studios), Fon Davis (Star Wars production designer), Travis Langley (editor, Star Wars Psychology), Steve Huff (fight choreographer and weapons expert), Eliot Sirota (VFX expert), and host Jenna Busch (creator, Legion of Leia) act as your Bor Gullet into the mind of Star Wars creators and break down the science behind a galaxy far, far away. Q&As, surprises, and giveaways will follow.

The Women of Star Wars

5:00pm – 6:00pm

Room 7AB

For the past 40 years, the Star Wars galaxy has expanded at a remarkable rate. Behind the scenes, creators have worked to round that galaxy out and to maintain cultural relevancy by appealing to new fans from different walks of life. Authors E. K. Johnston (Star Wars: Ahsoka) and Zoraida Córdova (From a Certain Point of View) join writer Nicole Dubuc (Forces of Destiny) to discuss the impact of a more inclusive Star Wars, from the writers to the actors to, of course, the characters you know and love.

Friday, July 20th (cont’d)

Star Wars Tourism: Visiting the Galaxy Far, Far Away on Earth

7:00pm – 8:00pm

Room 7AB

From the deserts of Tunisia and California to the glaciers of Norway and the coast of Ireland, Star Wars filming sites are the new travel destination. James Floyd (contributor, Star Wars website and Star Wars Insider), Ash Crossan (host, ET Online), and Charla Teeters-Stewart (director, Imperial County Film Commission) will help you learn about where to go, how to get there, and how to get the most out of it with your fellow Star Wars fans.

Star Wars Mock Trial: The Court-Martial of Poe Dameron

8:00pm – 9:00pm

Room 7AB

The Legal Geeks and the Rebel Legion Sunrider Base present the mock court-martial of everyone’s favorite X-Wing ace, Poe Dameron. Based on the events of The Last Jedi, Poe stands accused of disobeying General Leia Organa and leading a mutiny aboard the resistance flagship Raddus against Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo. Lawyers for the prosecution and defense, including a U.S. Army JAG attorney, will take on Poe’s case in front of United States Magistrate Judge Mitch Dembin. Participating attorneys include Steve Chu, Thomas Harper, Christine Peek, and Megan Hitchcock. With Rebel Legion members Rachel Williams as General Leia Organa and Marcus Holt as Poe Dameron.

Saturday, July 21st

Star Wars Declassified: How a Galaxy Far, Far Away Impacts the World

2:00pm – 3:00pm

Neil Morgan Auditorium

Hosts R. A. Rayne and Kris Koller are joined by voice actor Eric Bauza (TMNT, LEGO Star Wars), Troy Manning (SoCal 501st Troop), Dan Madsen (Her Universe, Star Wars Insider) and J. C. Reifenberg (Scum & Villainy Cantina, Hughes The Force) to discuss how Star Wars and its fandom have impacted their personal lives, their professional lives, and society as a whole. What does Star Wars mean to your life? The panel will also participate in a Star Wars trivia contest against the audience with prizes to be won!

Ladies of the Legions: A Conversation about Women, Costuming and Star Wars.

7:00pm – 8:00pm

Grand 1 & 2 Marriott Marquis

Five members of different Star Wars costume clubs discuss the basics of Star Wars costumes for women and challenges faced within the community. Speakers include Lesley Farquhar, Carrie Ann Caranci, Kristina Gundersen-Rudmann, Wendy Starling, and Regina Vail. Followed by a Q&A with the attendees moderated by Lesley Farquhar.

Sunday, July 22nd

Cartoon Voices

11:45am – 1:15pm

Room 6A



Animation voice director Mark Evanier gathers another stageful of the top actors who speak for animated characters to demonstrate their skills. Appearing will be Elle Newlands (Adventure Time, Final Fantasy), Kiff Vandenheuvel (Star Wars Forces of Destiny, World of Warcraft), Vanessa Marshall (Star Wars Rebels, Young Justice), André Sogliuzzo (Transformers: Robots in Disguise, World of Warcraft) and Dino Andrade (World of Warcraft, Batman: Arkham Asylum). There will also be a few surprises, and the actors will destroy a much-loved fairy tale with a live, unrehearsed reading.

Powerful Young Women in Disney Comics

12:30pm – 01:30pm

Room 23ABC



Disney Comics presents a look at recent and upcoming comics showcasing powerful female characters from Disney and Star Wars. Oh My Disney‘s Michelle Lema leads a discussion with panelists Delilah S. Dawson (author, Star Wars Adventures, Star Wars Forces of Destiny), Amy Mebberson (author/artist, Disney Princess comic strips), Cecil Castellucci (author, Moving Target: A Princess Leia Adventure), Jody Houser (author, Star Wars: Forces of Destiny), and Katie Cook (author, Tangled: The Series comics) discuss the growing importance of female characters and authors in the comics industry and the making of comics for kids.

Collectibles

Attendees at San Diego Comic-Con will find a vast amount of Star Wars collectibles at numerous booths, though the convention will mark the debut of multiple all-new products.

Over at the Funko booth, attendees can snag the exclusive Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cad Bane Pop! as well as a Solo: A Star Wars Story Stormtrooper Pop! Loungefly will debut two all-new backpacks, one modeled after a Porg and one covered in a print inspired by Jabba’s Palace from Return of the Jedi.

Speaking of Return of the Jedi, Gentle Giant will be releasing a 1:6 bust of Luke Skywalker from the film to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Hasbro will be adding figures to its Black Series, including Han Solo with a Mynock and an impressive set which contains Kylo Ren and Rey from their conflict at the end of The Force Awakens on Starkiller Base. Doctor Aphra will be inducted into Hasbro’s vintage-inspired series while Chewbacca will get a Forces of Destiny figure, which is accompanied by Porgs.