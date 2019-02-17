‘Saturday Night Live’ Features NSFW ‘Star Wars’ Cake Battle

This week’s Saturday Night Live included a cake battle sketch that may leave Star Wars fans disturbed.

The battle was supposed to be based around the idea of “cartoon confections.” Each of the contestants baked a cake inspired by a cartoon character. Leslie Jones’ character baked a disappointing cake resembling Olaf from Frozen. Host Don Cheadle’s character baked a Cookie Monster cake so terrible it became possessed. Heidi Gardner’s character baked a nice-looking SpongeBob Squarepants cake that was completely overlooked by the judges.

Then the sketch comes to Kyle Mooney’s character. He chose Yoda as his inspiration, which the judges allow despite Yoda not being a cartoon character. Mooney reveals a cake with Yoda in a suggestive pose. When asked what Yoda is holding, he doesn’t go with the Jedi lightsaber as you might expect, but instead says it’s Yoda’s “famous penis.”

You can watch the full sketch above.

Cheadle ended his first hosting gig on SNL with a subtle dig at President Donald Trump.

Cheadle isn’t a part of Star Wars, but he is a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cheadle plays James “Rhodey” Rhodes, aka the armored hero War Machine. Rhodey was one of the Avengers who survived the end of Avengers: Infinity War, though his role in the film was reduced from what was first planned. Those original plans would have seen Rhodey in two different versions of the War Machine armor.

What did you think of Cheadle’s episode of Saturday Night Live? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th.

Star Wars: Episode IX opens December 20th.