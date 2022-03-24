Secret Star Wars TV Series Rumored to Have Started Pre-Production

Lucasfilm has been going through a bit of a Star Wars renaissance on Disney+. The studio is currently recalibrating their movie plans and it seems as if their primary focus is on all of the upcoming series for the streaming service. Lucasfilm has eight series in some stage of development including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Mandalorian Season Three, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Rangers of the New Republic, Lando, and A Droid Story.

Last month, Production Weekly revealed that a mystery Star Wars series was slated to head into pre-production with the working title Grammar Rodeo. Discussing Film corroborated those reports and also broke that Jon Favreau was attached as a producer. Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts will also helm episodes of the mystery series. Now, Bespin Bulletin reports that the mystery series has been in pre-production for a few weeks at a studio in Culver City, California, and sets are being prepared for a June start date.

The outlet is also reporting that the mystery Star Wars series will shoot at Manhattan Beach studios, where previous series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi have primarily been filmed. There’s no word on if this is a new series or a previously announced one, and Lucasfilm has yet to release any news on the matter. With May the 4th arriving soon, I assume that well have details sooner rather than later.

The next Star Wars series to be released on Disney+ will be the Ewan McGregor-led Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The series will likely be a one-and-done as it’s being described as a limited series. Obi-Wan Kenobi will find the titular hero ten years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and McGregor tells Entertainment Weekly to expect a very different portrayal.

“We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten. [He’s] somewhat given up,” McGregor told the magazine. “He’s different because of what’s happened at the end of Episode III with Order 66 and the Jedi Order being slaughtered and everyone who survived going into hiding. After dealing with his personal failure with Anakin, he feels the responsibility that he allowed Anakin to be tempted over to the Dark Side.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere May 25th, 2022 on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.

