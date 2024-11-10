Simon Kinberg’s Star Wars Should Avoid This Massive Mistake From the Other Movies

Simon Kinberg has been hired to write and produce a trilogy of new Star Wars movies, and according to The Hollywood Reporter it will not be a revival of the Skywalker Saga, but “a new story focused on new characters” and “a new path forward.” With that in mind, the franchise should take this chance to drop one of its most egregious habits – reviving deceased actors using CGI. The stunt has had mixed results at best so far, but with the technology evolving, it’s time for the company to take a stand.

The emergence of “deepfakes” in recent years has allowed studios to do some incredible things with CGI, from de-aging Tony Stark to reviving Princess Leia. The latter case was a little complicated, since Star Wars: Episode IX used footage that Carrie Fisher had filmed for previous installments before her death, and only augmented her performance with CGI. However, things were different in Rogue One, where an entirely animated version of Peter Cushing appeared on screen to play Grand Moff Tarking two decades after Cushing’s death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This practice is controversial at best for a number of reasons, but after the Hollywood labor strikes of 2023, it is especially important to avoid. Star Wars has been one of the biggest offenders so far, and that’s a shame because the franchise already has a reputation as “nostalgia bait.” To overcome that perception and stand a chance in the long run, Star Wars needs to stop with these reanimations.

It’s also worth noting the real-life harm this kind of technology does. According to a report by NPR, the use of any so-called AI software consumes an immense amount of electricity, and it is already showing an alarming rise in emissions. Google reported that its greenhouse gas emissions last year were up by 48 percent compared to 2019, concluding: “As we further integrate AI into our products, reducing emissions may be challenging.”

There are plenty of other reasons to stop animating deceased actors in new movies, including consideration of their loved ones, intellectual property rights and the visceral response of some audience members. In the case of Star Wars, it’s also not best for the stories themselves. The franchise has been heavily criticized for re-treading old ground, and reviving dead actors is the most extreme form of that. Just as fans want the series to move past Palpatine clones and planet-destroying cannons, they want to see fresh faces going on new adventures.