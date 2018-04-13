A Lando Calrissian Replica Cape Leads New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Fashions

Today’s massive wave of Solo: A Star Wars Story merch isn’t all about toys. Several Star Wars fashion collections were released in celebration of the upcoming film, but the Lando Calrissian replica cape stands alone in terms of style. It automatically makes any outfit that you wear better, while simultaneously upgrading your smoothness quotient by factor of 1000.

The Lando Calrissian Replica Cape can be ordered here for $69.99 alongside the rest of ThinkGeek’s exclusive Solo: A Star Wars story fashions. The only other item in this collection that could possibly compete with the Lando cape is this Chewbacca button-down shirt ($39.99), which just might be the most over-the-top officially licensed Star Wars garment in the history of the world. Add the Lando cape to that and you’ll be irresistible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Merchoid, on the other hand, delivered a more understated Solo: A Star Wars Story fashion collection that includes several t-shirt styles, a hat, and a subtle Han Solo hoodie that is actually quite fantastic. You can pre-order all of the items in the collection right here for $24.99 to $59.99 with free shipping.

Naturally, Disney also delivered their own collection of Solo: A Star Wars Story styles that includes costumes, t-shirts, and accessories for both kids and adults. You can shop the entire Disney collection right here.

What really surprises me is that there aren’t any officially licensed Qi’ra-inspired jackets or dresses out there right now. That’s something that I would have expected from the likes of Hot Topic x Her Universe, but at this point Hot Topic’s Han Solo collection consists mostly of Pop figures. Hopefully we’ll see a dedicated fashion collection with some items for women before Han Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.