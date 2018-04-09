The Internet Reacts to ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer

The official trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story finally provided fans with their best look yet at the upcoming spinoff movie.

What many thought was simply a “Han Solo origin movie” is shaping up to be much more, taking Star Wars fans on a tour through the seedy underbelly of the galaxy and setting up a heist with potentially deadly stakes.

Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, and Joonas Suotamo have major moments as fan favorite characters Han, Lando, and Chewbacca, respectively, while we finally get a better look the villain played by Paul Bettany.

New characters like Qi’Ra (Emilia Clarke) and Beckett (Woody Harrelson) all have some great scenes, and we get to hear Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the voice of Lando’s droid companion L3-37.

The trailer was packed with set pieces and even some awesome throwbacks to classic Star Wars moments, but was it enough to get people excited for the new movie?

With just over a month away until Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters, the hype train is in full force for Lucsfilm’s latest installment in the franchise.

Here’s what people are saying about the first full-length trailer for the forthcoming Han Solo spinoff movie. Be sure to let us know what you thought in the comment section!

Me watching this right now. pic.twitter.com/JkGWuwq0fL — Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) April 9, 2018

I’ve got a good feeling about this!!!! pic.twitter.com/3TDliTO0Wo — Supreme Daddy Ren (@Kleo_Ren) April 9, 2018

This is how Wookies say “I love you” right? ? pic.twitter.com/ed5yO4KMkv — Hammie (@balancedpadawan) April 9, 2018

WOW this scene alone looks epic! Congrats @RealRonHoward lovin’ the vibe of this so far! #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/xZhq2ERXDI — SuperheroPOLL! plus+ (@SuperheroPOLL) April 9, 2018

I’m not usually pessimistic about movie previews, but Solo: A Star Wars Story looks really bad… — Chad Smeltz (@ChadSmeltz) April 9, 2018

