New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Plot Details Confirm Intergalactic Heist

The Lucasfilm floodgates have finally been opened for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

After debuting two teasers earlier this week, giving fans their first look at the adventures of young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), details about the movie’s plot are finally starting to come to light.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy described Solo: A Star Wars Story as “a heist, gunslinger type movie,” in discussion with Entertainment Weekly.

“He might be a little more immature, he may be a little less experienced, and he may hone his cynicism over time, but he’s very wary,” Kennedy said. “He needs to gain the respect of the people he interacts with, even if they’re the lowest of the low.”

One thing he does to earn those criminals’ respect involves a classic staple of the western genre; he has to rob a train.

That two-sided train briefly seen barreling through the snow in the first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story is called the Conveyex. This sequence, and the photos just released today, involves Han and Chewbacca attempting to steal something on board in order to test their mettle with the scum of the galaxy.

The movie will show Han Solo’s burgeoning friendships with Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian, played by Joonas Suotamo and Donald Glover respectively. The EW report confirms the romance we all knew was coming with Emilia Clarke’s character Qi’Ra, who has known the young pirate longer than anyone else in his life. It also states that the droid L3-37, Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, will indeed be Lando’s sidekick, as evidenced from their awesome choreographed start up of the Millennium Falcon.

The report also names Paul Bettany’s character as the gangster Dryden Vos, who seems to have some status in the criminal underworld. Han will also come under the tutelage of Tobias Beckett, played by Woody Harrelson, and the bad ass Val, played by Thandie Newton.

It seems like there’s not a clear line to draw between the heroes and villains, and that’s what Han Solo will come to learn on this journey toward becoming an infamous smuggler. He doesn’t know exactly who is good and who is bad.

“I think that’s exactly what Han’s trying to do throughout the film,” said Ehrenreich. Sounds like audiences will be trying to do the same thing when the movie finally premieres.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.