Solo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich Would "Love" Another Shot at the Character

While Lucasfilm hasn't offered any updates on ever getting to see Alden Ehrenreich reprise his role of Han Solo from Solo: A Star Wars Story, the actor himself admitted that he would "love" to play the character again, under the right conditions, given how the previous film served more as an origin story than an opportunity to fully embrace the character. The actor is clearly still on good terms with The Walt Disney Company, as he will be appearing in the upcoming Secret Invasion series from Marvel Studios, which could make a pivot to reprising Han relatively easy. However, with Solo earning underwhelming numbers at the box office, it seems like there's no substantial reason for Lucasfilm to return to that world for a big-screen outing.

"If it was the right iteration and the right thing, I would love it. Because, for me, in the first movie you watch him become Han," Ehrenreich confirmed to Uproxx. "I got to be Han Solo for the last 15 minutes of the movie, maybe. And so being Han Solo is the fun part. And I have no f-cking idea if there is ever a world where any of that happens, and if it happens, great, if it doesn't, whatever. But it was really great to ... that's what's appealing to me about it because in a way they built this sort of origin story for when he becomes who he is, but then that guy is the guy that's really fun and it's a ball to play that character specifically."

He continued, "So the first movie, you're watching him turn into that. So getting to be, I think the original vibe of all that stuff was almost more like an Indiana Jones idea where you would get to watch this guy be that guy over the course of a few movies. Anyway, so that's appealing about it to me is that character and getting to do that. But who knows?"

Ahead of the release of Solo, there seemed to be unlimited potential for what Star Wars movies could be developed, but with that film becoming the lowest-grossing live-action installment in the franchise, the tide took a major shift. While there's no definitive reasoning for why the film fell flat, things like the frequency of theatrical releases, disinterest in an origin story, and behind-the-scenes struggles all contributed to the film's underwhelming reaction.

As time goes by and with fewer timely issues impacting the film, excitement for the film has only grown among fans.

"I definitely feel that. I've always felt like there was this love for it and I definitely feel that now," Ehrenreich reacted to the film's growing following. "And yeah, I mean it really all comes down to that character."

