Tom Hanks Almost Appeared in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

A lot of big name actors made their Star Wars debut in the new Han Solo spinoff movie, but one A-Lister and frequent Ron Howard collaborator almost appeared as a member of the Empire.

While speaking with JOE.ie, Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard revealed that his friend Tom Hanks nearly made an appearance in the new movie as an Imperial Stormtrooper.

The director revealed the missed connection when asked if Solo featured any major cameos like previous Star Wars movies.

“We really don’t. Tom Hanks was interested in being a Stormtrooper, but he’s — it would have been great — he was shooting, and he just couldn’t get there,” said Howard. “Now that Lucasfilm knows that Hanks is interested, I’m sure they’ll work it out someday.”

Howard and Hanks are not strangers, of course, having collaborated on five different feature films throughout their careers. Howard directed Hanks in the Academy Award-nominated films Splash and Apollo 13, as well as all three of the movies based on Dan Brown’s acclaimed novels; The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno.

It’s unfortunate that Hanks was unable to participate, especially given the recent string of amazing cameos in the movies since Lucasfilm was purchased by the Walt Disney Company.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens featured both Daniel Craig and Simon Pegg. Star Wars: The Last Jedi director starred as a Rebel trooper in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, while that film’s director Gareth Edwards returned the favor in Episode VIII. Tom Hardy also played a Stormtrooper in the latest entry in the main saga, as well as British royalty Prince Henry and Prince William in a deleted scene, among others.

Now that Hanks is willing to make the trek to the galaxy far, far away, here’s hoping that new director J.J. Abrams can find a way to utilize the Oscar-winning actor in some capacity for Star Wars: Episode IX. In a series packed with secretive A-List talent, that could be the biggest one yet.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now playing in theaters.

Did you notice any crucial cameos in the latest Star Wars spinoff? Let us know what you found in the comments!