Fan Digitally Inserts Harrison Ford Into ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer

The latest film from the Star Wars franchise will explore the early days of Han Solo, showing how he and Chewbacca became a successful pair of smugglers.

But some cranky fans are upset that time-travel technology has yet to be invented or that Lucasfilm has not been able to clone Harrison Ford to make him younger, so that he could appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story instead of Alden Ehrenreich.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, thanks to the wonders of CGI, one fan managed to get Ford’s face in the trailers a la Grand Moff Tarkin and Princess Leia in Rogue One. Check it out in the clip above.

Editor Nick Acosta made the video, dubbed “True Solo,” and spoke about the process on his website.

“I couldn’t help wonder what would this movie would look like if you could magically transport a young Harrison Ford to play his iconic character,” Acosta wrote. “So using a variety of digital compositing software and some editing tricks I tried to make that happen. I farmed movies, TV episodes and even still photographs that I graphed onto Alden Ehrenreich’s face and animated.”

The process is far from perfect, but it’s a valiant effort and should be viewed by those who wish Harrison Ford never aged after his appearances in the original trilogy.

While Ehrenreich has made the role his own in the film, Ford has not been shying away from his influence on the franchise.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ehrenreich was interrupted by an “angry” Ford who demanded the new Han Solo actor to get out of his life. He then became serious for a moment, giving the film his stamp of approval and praising Ehrenreich’s performance.

In fact, Ford admitted that he enjoyed the film, per his conversation with Ehrenreich. But Solo director Ron Howard previously iterated that Ehrenreich never set out to impersonate the man who made the role famous in four separate Star Wars movies.

“It was always clear from the beginning, before I was involved, that it was not going to be an impression of Harrison. No one wanted that,” Howard told Empire. “Part of Han Solo’s character is sort of a vibe and a feel and a body language.”

Fans can see Ehrenreich’s take on the smuggler when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

Are you excited for the new Star Wars movie? Be sure to let us know in the comments!