‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer Released

Months after the first teasers offered fans a glimpse at Lucasfilm‘s upcoming movie, the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story finally debuted.

The clip played during the latest episode of American Idol on ABC and was quickly posted to social media accounts for everyone to see. You can watch the new trailer in the video above.

Fans are starting to get a better idea of what they can expect when Ron Howard’s take on the Star Wars galaxy premieres in theaters, including new details of the epic heist that will unite fan-favorite characters Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian against some of the underworld’s most dangerous criminals.

This new trailer seemed to give us the best idea of what the plot for the new movie will be, teasing Han and Chewie’s attempts to navigate a perilous profession while also hinting at their tenuous alliances with Beckett, Qi’Ra, and Lando.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is shaping up to be unlike any other film in the franchise yet. Instead of being a “Han Solo origin movie,” it seems to be a sci-fi heist story featuring some of the most popular characters in the saga.

Howard has been hard at work on getting the film ready for its release date since taking over from ousted directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. While many fans questioned if the movie would be ready in time, Howard’s routine progress reports indicate that the movie is receiving the finishing touches in its visual effects. That could be why the trailer is only being released now.

Lucasfilm and Disney seem very confident in the new movie that they’ve announced it will screen at Festival de Cannes ahead of its premiere. Current projections for the film have it opening to a $150 million weekend at the box office.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th.

The Skywalker Saga continues in Star Wars: Episode IX, opening on December 20, 2019. Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is said to be working on a new trilogy of Star Wars movies apart from the Skywalker Saga, and Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff are also said to be working on their series of Star Wars movies.

