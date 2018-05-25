Who Dies in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’?

Warning – This Article Contains MAJOR SPOILERS!

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now in theaters, and like every new Star Wars movie of the last few years, Solo contains some pretty big twists – including some shocking character deaths. We’ve compiled the list of Star Wars characters that don’t make it out of Solo: A Star Wars Story alive – but hopefully, some of them will turn up in a future installment of the franchise.

Read below for the full list of Solo: A Star Wars Story deaths – but only if you want to know!

– Rio Durant

Beckett’s four-armed Ardennian pilot (voice of Jon Favreau) is a scene-stealer all throughout the early segments of Solo – but unfortunately, he’s also the first to die. When Becketts’ crew (along with Han Solo and Chewbacca) attempt to steal some valuable starship fuel (Coaxium), their heist is torpedoed by the notorious “Cloud Rider” pirate gang. During that battle for the Coaxium, Rio Durant is shot by a Cloud Rider who boards his ship, and eventually dies as a result of that wound.

– Val

Westworld star Thandie Newton plays Val, Beckett’s lover and (literal) partner in crime. During the Coaxium heist, Val is positioned on a bridge that she’s supposed to blow up, to derail the train so Beckett’s crew can fly away with the Coaxium in tow. Unfortunately, some Imperial Probe droids are released to stop the robbery, and Val is forced to draw their attention. Unable to move from the bridge, Val is forced to detonate the explosive charges, blowing herself up in the process.

– L3-37

Lando’s saucy free-thinking droid companion meets a tragic end while helping Beckett and Han steal Coaxium from the Kessel mines. L3-37 creates a distraction by inspiring the mine droids to break free of their enslavement and lead the other mine workers in a rebellion. As Beckett’s crew is breaking out of the mine and loading the ship, L3-37 takes some fatal blaster fire. Technically, she’s not “dead” in the traditional sense, as her mapping software is downloaded into the Millennium Falcon’s computers.

– Dryden Vos

Paul Bettany’s Dryden Vos is probably the scariest gangster in the Star Wars franchise that we’ve seen so far – a sociopathic killer who wears a veneer of class and manners to cover his true bestial nature. Dryden is led into a final showdown with Han Solo in the penthouse of his space yacht during the film’s climatic act – but it’s ultimately Qi-ra (Emilia Clarke) who uses the combat training Dryden gave her to impale the crimeboss on her sword.

– Beckett

Woody Harrelson’s Beckett turns out to be the man responsible for first getting Han into the criminal life, though he proves to be a caring mentor, in his own unscrupulous way. At the end of the film, Beckett is trying to make his escape with the Coaxium fuel, in order to line his own pockets. When Han stands in his way, Beckett squares off with him in an old west-style duel, telling Han that he’s not the type of person for this life, because he’s a good guy, deep down. Han proves he’s learned a thing or two, by shooting first before Beckett could finish his speech. Beckett then dies in Han’s arms.

– Back from the Dead

Solo: A Star Wars Story isn’t all about death and loss – we actually get a seemingly dead Star Wars character making a reappearance in the movies! Fans of Star Wars tie-in materials like the comic books and animated series won’t be surprised to see Darth Maul again – but for moviegoers who don’t understand how Maul is back after being cut in half in The Phantom Menace, we have a detailed explanation HERE!

