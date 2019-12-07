Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Watch the Creator of Spawn Draw Baby Yoda

Star Wars fan or not, Baby Yoda‘s likely staked a claim to your heart by now. He’s taken the internet by storm and is the new king of memes, reaction GIFs, and well…everything, really. He’s gotten the attention of Star Wars star like John Boyega and now, the Toddfather himself is taking a stab at drawing the character. On his Instagram feed Thursday, Spawn creator and comics mainstay Todd McFarlane showed a step-by-step video of him drawing the lovable Star Wars character.

McFarlane didn’t stop there. Using the same basic head shape, the comic creator went on to show off drawings of both Gremlins stud muffin Gizmo and the titular character from E.T. the Extra-Terrestial. You can see the jam-packed video below.

When he’s not doing instructional videos and interacting with fans on social media, McFarlane is hard at work trying to get his live-action reboot of Spawn off the ground. Though it’s been in a sort of development hell for years, McFarlane promised earlier this month the movie was getting made.

“Right now it’s being polished by another writer-director from the script that we handed him. He’s supposed to be done with it here in a few weeks, and then once we sort of go back and forth and tighten it up a little bit, then we’re going into Hollywood and we’re gonna get a yes or no,” McFarlane said. “Here’s what I can tell you: I have people with money on the sidelines. There are people that are gonna help me make this movie. The question is, do we go into Hollywood, make a deal with Hollywood, go and make the production, and then come back? Or do I take the outside money, go make it, and then come back to Hollywood?”

“Either way, the movie’s coming,” he continued. “It’s not an ‘if,’ it’s a ‘when.’ I just think that it would be better for the process if we could attach one of the studios in advance, and then go put it out. Because then we’d be able to make an announcement of the release date, and a couple things that matter to the fans, knowing that it’s coming instead of making it and trying to get the release date later.”

