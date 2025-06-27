Star Wars Says Goodbye to The High Republic Era, But What Comes Next? (Exclusive)

An era of Star Wars storytelling that began in 2021 is coming to an end. The High Republic began as a line of novels and comics, and quickly grew to include the Disney+ series The Acolyte. We’ve transitioned through Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III of The High Republic, spanning centuries before the name “Skywalker” took over the galactic franchise. But all good things must end, and that’s the case with The High Republic. While we wait to see what Marvel and Lucasfilm have planned for what’s to come after The High Republic, we can take a look at the final chapter.

ComicBook has the exclusive lettered preview of Star Wars: The High Republic – The Finale #1 by Cavan Scott and Marika Cresta. It takes readers up into the atmosphere above Coruscant, where a fleet of starships are hovering above the golden city. Our narrator is Jedi Master Keeve Trennis, marshal to the Stormwall Defense Fleet. Keeve’s squad is returning after a successful victory at the Battle of Eriadu, defeating the Nihil. However, everyone on the ship is treating the win as if it’s a funeral.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

One person who isn’t feeling somber is Lourna, who appears hostile towards Keeve Trennis. The reason for this is that Keeve pushed Lourna to be better than she was. Lourna took the winning shot against an enemy who was using their fears against them, but Keeve is feeling doubt that it was the right decision. Any other time, the Jedi would have tried to save the Nihil. But that’s something to worry about at another time. For now, Keeve has been summoned to the Jedi Temple, and she’s being joined by Sskeer.

Once they reach the Jedi Temple, Keeve is reunited with Terec and Ceret. The twins report that they had a successful mission taking out the Nameless, restoring peace to the galaxy. However, a cost was paid for this triumph, and while Terec and Ceret still have each other, it’s a cost that they will have to carry with them for the rest of their lives.

Marvel has relaunched its Star Wars line of comics. There is a new Star Wars ongoing series that takes place after Return of the Jedi, as well as another series featuring Doctor Aphra. It’s unknown at this time if there will be a line of comics dedicated to stories outside the Skywalker Saga, similar to The High Republic.

“THE END OF THE BEGINNING! The final battle between the Jedi and the Nihil has been fought, sacrifices have been made and the dust settles,” the description of Star Wars: The High Republic – The Finale #1 reads. “As friends and allies gather for one last celebration, a decision is made, and a fate sealed. Guest-starring faces from across the best-selling multimedia initiative. All roads lead to Dalna.”

Star Wars: The High Republic – The Finale #1 goes on sale Wednesday, July 30th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!