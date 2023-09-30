Ahsoka: Anthony Daniels Shares More Details About His C-3PO Return

The penultimate episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka, "Dreams and Madness," saw the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, but the prequel star wasn't the only surprise of the episode. When Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) finds herself in a military tribunal, she is rescued by C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) who comes to her aide on behalf of Princess Leia. Of course, Daniels has been playing the lovable droid ever since the first film of the franchise was released back in 1977. This week, Daniels took to Twitter to thank fans for embracing his return. Now, the actor has also taken to Instagram to share more details about his Ahsoka debut.

"Never thought Threepio would have the honour to appear in the rightly lauded, Ahsoka," Daniels wrote. "So we were both surprised to get a call from the Master himself, Dave Filoni. And then, there we were, enveloped by the utterly compelling FX of The Volume. And there they were, the dedicated crew and the cast of lovely and talented humans, and droids."

He continued, "3PO and I have rarely had such an enthusiastic welcome, nor such loving support throughout our days on set. I hear that fans were moved to tears by seeing their golden friend, once again on screen. I was equally moved by the surprise ovation from the assembled team, as I finally emerged from that iconic figure. Maybe this is a good time to thank them and so many millions, for the love they have shown my friend over so many years. So... on his behalf... Thank you." You can view his post below:

Anthony Daniels Has No Plans To Retire:

Back in 2020, Daniels spoke with ComicBook.com about the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and we asked if he was hoping to appear in any of the live-action Disney+ series. "I would like to appear in all of them," Daniels shared. "In all the new shows, I would like to appear in The Mandalorian... Dave Filoni should be listening to us now."

In another chat with CinemaBlend, Daniels revealed that he has no plans to retire from the role. "No, I'm never going to retire," Daniels said bluntly. "They're going to have to throw me out the door... Life is not over, the films, maybe taking a back seat for 3PO, for a very very long time, I would think. But there's all sorts of other media, particularly now with digital formats, that I'm so happy, and grateful and proud to be part of."

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

What did you think about the latest episode of Ahsoka? Tell us in the comments!