Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ Subscriber Early Access Merch Event Begins Tomorrow

Star Wars: Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+, and U.S. subscribers have a perk that they can take advantage of beginning tomorrow, August 23rd and concluding on September 1st. During that window, subscribers will have early access to highly anticipated toys, apparel, and collectibles inspired by the show. These items will include the Ahsoka Legacy Saber Set, adult and youth Ahsoka fleece and t-shirts, a Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Interactive Remote Control Astromech Droid toy, an Ahsoka bust, pin, and mug, and more.

Note that the merch will only be available to Disney+ primary profiles in the U.S. that have been verified as 18 and older. If you meet all of the requirements, simply visit shopDisney.com during the special access window and login with your Disney+ credentials to score your gear. You can check out even more on their Star Wars page. This article will be updated info on the new merch when it becomes available – stay tuned.

Another thing to keep in mind are the Star Wars: Ahsoka items that have already been unveiled. The Ahsoka Legacy Saber set will likely be similar to the Black Series Force FX Elite Ligthstaber replica that Hasbro recently launched (inside that link you'll also find action figures based on the series). Hasbro also released a Chatter Back Chopper animatronic toy (Amazon) that might be in line with the shopDisney "Interactive Remote Control Astromech Droid toy". Finally, we expect to see a collection of new Funko Pops for the Star Wars: Ahsoka launch on the 23rd. If that happens, you'll find the details right here.

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is streaming on Disney+ now.