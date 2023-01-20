Star Wars Rebels Actor Seemingly Shoots Down Live-Action Thrawn Rumors

Star Wars Rebels fans have had a lot to be excited for in recent years, as Season 2 of The Mandalorian not only brought Ahsoka into live-action, but her appearance also came with the tease that Grand Admiral Thrawn would soon follow suit. The villainous character was voiced by Lars Mikkelsen in the animated series, with some rumors claiming that he would also be playing the character in the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series, but the actor himself has seemingly dismissed the notion. Even if a different actor is embracing the role, Thrawn is expected to make his live-action debut in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which will likely premiere on Disney+ later this year.

When asked by Express.co.uk about whether Mikkelsen knew how fans were hoping to see him bring the character into live-action, the actor confirmed, "I am aware of that, yes." As far as whether reprising Thrawn was likely, however, Mikkelsen noted, "Well, I haven't had the offer. But, yes, sure."

With both the question itself and the reaction being relatively vague and ambiguous, even though Mikkelsen claims he wasn't offered the project, it could merely be him trying to prolong the secret of the casting choice. However, given the history of casting choices at Lucasfilm, it's entirely likely that the minds behind Ahsoka found a different performer to embrace the villain.

Since the character's debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars back in 2008, Ahsoka was voiced by Ashley Eckstein, including the character's return in Rebels. Despite Eckstein herself and fans hoping to see the actor take on the character in live-action, it was Rosario Dawson who was cast in the fan-favorite role. In the case of Bo-Katan Kryze, however, the animated character was voiced by Katee Sackhoff, who would also go on to play the figure in live-action.

In the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka, fans are expected to meet the live-action versions of Rebels' Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren, neither of which will be played by their original performers. Based on this approach, it would seem like the creatives developing Ahsoka are taking a different approach to finding the actors to embrace iconic characters that doesn't involve directly drawing from the source material.

