This Vintage Star Wars Luke Skywalker Figure Got A Bizarre Makeover (And Fans Can’t Stop Roasting Him)

Finding our childhood toys in a closet or a dusty box in the attic gives us an unparalleled feeling. There’s nothing quite like looking at your old action figures and play sets; reminiscing of simpler times, when all we had to worry about was the next day’s homework. However, sometimes you might also get the feeling that your old toys aren’t as pristine as they are in your memory, like when an older video game doesn’t look as good as you remember upon playing it again. While this is mostly down to the detailing, it also depends on how well the toy has been stored. Either way, it will be a subtle difference.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it seems one Star Wars fan came across an old Luke Skywalker figure which looks very different from what they probably remember. For one thing, his skin is blue. If I recall correctly, Luke’s skin color wasn’t exactly exotic. It’s clear that, like many of us, the owner liked ‘experimenting’ with their toys. I can relate, as I used to open them up and switch out their limbs. For whatever reason, this person decided they wanted Luke to look more like an alien, and painted his skin blue, presumably with a marker. While it is a bit strange seeing the 1980 Kenner Star Wars Luke Skywalker in Bespin fatigues with a blue face and hands, what’s hilarious is how people have reacted to it, referencing everything from Avatar, The Blue Man Group, and even Arrested Development.

Star Wars Fans Can’t Get Enough Of This Blue Luke Skywalker

The comments section on Reddit had field day with this picture, with some saying this is what would have happened on Hoth if Han didn’t show up to save Luke. Others pointed out that there was probably very little for the young Jedi to do after defeating The Empire, resulting in him joining the Blue Man Group. Speaking of, some comments even made a correlation with Tobias Fünke, when he ‘blue himself’ in Arrested Development. I never thought thought there would ever be a connection between the two, but Bluke Skywalker over here has managed to find one. Keeping it in the franchise, some comments also suggested that he just drank too much blue milk.

Play video

It’s unclear whether the action figure belongs to OP or if they just managed to come across it somewhere. If it’s the former, you can bet they’re wishing they could go back in time and stop their younger self from painting it blue, especially considering how much these vintage figures are worth today. I’m sure a lot of us have done something like this or worse to our toys, and are regretting it upon looking back. You can bet today’s kids aren’t doing the same, considering how expensive action figures have become. At least this person can look back at this figure and think of all the funny comments it inspired. And, it’s a good thing they painted it blue as I’ve heard if he was green, he would die.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve done your action figures. Let us know in the comments!