Star Wars Had a Very Strange M&M’s Collaboration and One Leia Figure Makes It Even Weirder

When a franchise becomes as massive as Star Wars, you’d expect there to be a lot of partnerships and collaborations. But, not all of these collaborations would be straightforward. I bet you can find a Star Wars branded version of anything you can think of. You can wake up on a Monday thanks to your Star Wars branded alarm clock and brush your teeth with your lightsaber toothbrush. You then get into your Rogue One Nissan and drive to work, where you make spreadsheets on your Star Wars edition HP laptop. Once you’re back home, you relax with a Mandalorian and Grogu themed burger from Burger King while watching one of many Star Wars shows on Disney+, before going to bed in your Millennium Falcon shaped bed.

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While these are all kind of understandable, the franchise has on many occasions given us some rather strange crossovers. This was especially prevalent during the prequel trilogy era, when Star Wars collaborated with M&M’s for its Mpire line. The candy line had already personified its M&M’s into characters, with each having a different personality based on its color. The collaboration took this to the next level in 2005 by making these M&M’s look like Star Wars characters. These came in many shapes and sizes, with the candy depicting the likes of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Boba Fett and a whole bunch of other characters. While they were cute in their own way, the Princess Leia one may have been a bit much.

Star Wars And M&M’s Took Brand Collaborations To Another Level

During M&M’s personification phase, the green one, a.k.a. Ms. Green, was often known as the ‘sexy’ one. While it was pretty blatant in the early years, the brand eventually made it a bit more subtle. Unfortunately, this subtlety didn’t really translate to the Mpire collaboration. As one fan showcased on Reddit, the Ms. Green and Princess Leia crossover figure ended up looking a bit strange. While she wore the famous white gown that Leia first appeared in, this version made it look more like an open robe, add to that the knee-high boots and what looks like a miniskirt, and this crossover quickly became the most talked about one from the Mpire line. The bedroom eyes weren’t doing anyone any favors either.

Ms. Green’s personality has changed a lot since it was first devised, becoming more empowered and layered rather than just ‘sexy’, but this crossover is clearly a product of its time. Of course, since it’s a product of its time, some fans have been on the lookout to add it to their collections. Over on eBay, sellers have listed the figure for anywhere between $50 to $90. Sure, it’s not in the price range as some of the popular vintage Star Wars action figures, but it’s still a decent amount of of money. I suppose it all depends on how diverse you want your collection to be. If you’re including collaboration items, this Star Wars X M&M’s Princess Leia figure is definitely a good get.

What’s the strangest Star Wars branded item you’ve ever owned? Let us know in the comments below!