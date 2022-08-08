Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Drops Major Thrawn Hint for New Disney+ Show

As suspected, it seems Ahsoka Tano is on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn in her upcoming Star Wars series on Disney+. Rosaria Dawson debuted as the live-action version of Ahsoka in The Mandalorian. In her first episode, she fights a former Imperial agent and demands information about Thrawn's whereabouts. Speaking at C2E2 over the weekend, Dawson says that should be a pretty clear indication of where the Ahsoka series is headed. She also jokes that the former Jedi may need some multiversal allies to aid in her quest, and then tries to call on the Scarlet Witch for assistance.

"That dude, man…incognito," Dawson says. "Maybe we get the Scarlet Witch to help us, she can jump through multiverses, right? Let's go, girl! Yeah, I mean, that's a really big key kind of giveaway in Mando about what my show could potentially be about. Obviously, we are really trying to track [Thrawn] down, so we'll see what happens…"

Grand Admiral Thrawn is a holdover from the old Star Wars Expanded Universe, where he served as the villain of a trilogy of novels, beginning with Heir to Empire, taking place after Return of the Jedi. That trilogy, written by Timothy Zahn, became the cornerstone of the Expanded Universe's growth throughout the 1990s and into the 21st century before Disney purchased Lucasfilm. Thrawn, an intelligent and cunning master tactician, became widely regarded as one of Star Wars' best villains, alongside the likes of Darth Vader and the Emperor.

Thrawn became part of the new Star Wars canon with his role as a villain in Star Wars Rebels, and Zahn returned to write two trilogies of new novels about the character. When last seen, Thrawn disappeared, along with young Jedi Ezra Bridger. It's Ezra, who saved Ahsoka's life after her duel with Darth Vader, that Ahsoka is truly trying to find.

There are rumors that Lucasfilm has already cast an actor in the live-action role of Thrawn but has not announced the actor yet. A rumored casting description of the character describes him as a "series lead" who is "tall, strong, with a solid build. He is a member of the Chiss alien species meaning he is a blue skinned humanoid with glowing red eyes. Thrawn dons a white uniform befitting his rank with the Empire."

Filming on Ahsoka began in May. Dave Filoni, who developed the character in animation in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, is writing and directing the new series, along with director Peter Ramsey. Ahsoka is will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2023.