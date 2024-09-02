Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Teases Season 2 Filming Start

A Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka has already been confirmed by Disney, but based on the crowded schedule of Star Wars projects that Lucasfilm is working on, star of the series Natasha Liu Bordizzo recently teased that production on a second season is nearly a year away. At that rate, we likely shouldn’t even expect that season to premiere until 2026, barring any other obstacles that such a production faces. The new season is being developed by Dave Filoni, who is also tapped to direct a movie that is set to serve as a crossover between all series taking place during The New Republic, yet he has previously confirmed that a Season 2 of Ahsoka takes priority over his movie.

While appearing at DragonCon, per @mando3updates on Twitter, Bordizzo claimed that production wouldn’t start until Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu wraps filming, which would put it at a potential pre-summer 2024 production start.

Favreau might be directing the movie, but Filoni himself has confirmed that he’s also helping develop the project, so it’s entirely possible that Filoni won’t even finish writing Season 2 of Ahsoka until sometime next year. Luckily, Filoni previously confirmed that he’s begun working on the sophomore season.

“Because I’ve been writing [Ahsoka Season 2], things have clicked and I have a much better idea about where things are going to go,” Filoni explained to the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this year. “I will say, I have an opening I really like quite a bit, I’m very excited about it for that picture. I’m excited about the potential of just doing it … Right now, my focus is clearly on [Ahsoka] as well as the rest of the galaxy and how it’s spinning.”

Since the season finale of Ahsoka and the dangling narrative threads related to Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren, as well as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger, fans have wondered what could be in store for these characters. Based on the timeline of a Season 2 of the series potentially moving forward ahead of summer 2024, it’s likely that fans will be given an answer to those questions in a Season 2 as opposed to Filoni’s planned The New Republic film.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka.

