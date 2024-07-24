Star Wars: Ahsoka Voice Actor Ashley Eckstein Reveals Who She Wants To Play in Live-Action

Ashley Eckstein is best known for voicing Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars in addition to other animated projects from Lucasfilm. In recent years, the beloved character has been brought to life in live-action by Rosario Dawson, who first debuted as the character in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Last year, Dawson got her own series, Star Wars: Ahsoka, which was just nominated for five Emmys. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Eckstein in honor of the upcoming Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con. Since Ahsoka is getting a second season on Disney+, we asked Eckstein if there are any Star Wars characters she would like to play in live-action.

“I feel like I wouldn’t be a Star Wars fan without thinking about this,” Eckstein began. “So I want to preface this answer by saying I leave this to Dave Filoni. I’ve always left story ideas to Dave Filoni. So I’m prefacing this by saying I’m speaking as a fan, but of course, I would love to appear in live action in some way. My background is in live-action. So I think it’s really funny, all the fan comments that say, ‘Oh, well, she’s just a voice actress.’ No, the majority of my career has been on stage or on camera. So of course I would love to appear in live action in any way.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“But it’s funny, Rosario Dawson was essentially fan-cast as Ahsoka, and it worked,” she continued. “I’ll throw out my fan idea, and I don’t know if it would work, but I think a cool connection, I’d love to appear as the daughter from Mortis. There is a connection with Ahsoka. The daughter gave up her life for Ahsoka. So I think that could be pretty cool in some way. But I also want to preface by saying whatever cool idea I have, Dave Filoni always has a cooler idea.”

You can watch our interview with Eckstein at the top of the page.

What Is Dave Filoni’s Star Wars Movie About?

Dave Filoni on The Mandalorian red carpet

Dave Filoni, the showrunner of Star Wars: Ahsoka and the Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm, has a movie in the works that’s expected to culminate The Mandalorian timeline. While not too much is known about Filoni’s upcoming Star Wars movie, we do know that it will be set during the New Republic era, and it’s expected to have an epic event quality to it.

“Jon [Favreau] and I have our own little theater that we’ve been playing in, but Star Wars is a big galaxy. I think there’s a lot of possibilities, but we do things our own way,” Filoni previously told ComicBook. “I think of, you know, A New Hope is an important moment in the timeline. The Death Star blows up. That changes everything … A cinematic moment for this time period has to be a moment that’s changing things and we understand it as the audience and then it can ripple down if we have other shows going on underneath that. So if there was a show taking place in the New Hope time period that you were watching as a kid, you would understand that things have changed in the show because the Death Star blew up. But they didn’t necessarily need to be there. So there’s a ton of possibilities for how to tell these stories in a unique way for Star Wars as well.”

The Her Universe Fashion show is taking place at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25th at 6 PM PT in the Harbor Ballroom at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. Stay tuned for more from our interview with Eckstein.