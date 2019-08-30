Star Wars Fan Art Gorgeously Captures Darth Vader vs Ahsoka Tano Duel

Star Wars‘ epic saga has inspired so many viewers across the world, which is why there is never any shortage of Star Wars fan art and videos to discover. The one we have to share with you today bypasses the Star Wars movies to capture one of the more famous moments of the Star Wars animated series!

That moment is none other than the epic duel between Darth Vader and Ahsoka Tano!

This piece was done by UK concept artist Savy Menyhei, and you can check out the full gallery of his work HERE.

The scene Menyhei depicts came in the season 2 finale arc of Star Wars Rebels, “Twilight of the Apprentice”. That storyline saw Ahsoka join surviving Jedi Kanan Jarus and Ezra Bridger, on a mission to the Sith Temple on Malachor, on a mission from Master Yoda to discover a secret to defeating The Sith. The mission goes sideways in a big way, as the trio are ambushed by a group of Inquisitors, and Ezra is lured into a partnership with Darth Maul, who hopes to corrupt the boy. After Maul helps Ahsoka, Kanan and Ezra defeat the Inquisitors, the group is forced into an even more dire battle, as Darth Vader himself arrives on Malachor, dispatched by The Emperor to protect the secrets of The Sith.

At the top of the Sith Temple, Ezra uses his powerful Force abilities to unlock the temple’s secret (a Sith holocron), but is nearly cut down by Vader. It’s Ahsoka’s intervention that saves Ezra’s life, and from there we get the first meeting between Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker since Ahsoka left the Jedi Order at the end of The Clone Wars, and Anakin became the twisted monster now as Vader.

This scene right here is why there are so many Star Wars fans that Stan Ahsoka Tano. Though she’s never appeared in the films, Ahsoka earned her place as a badass female padawan during Clone Wars. Her return as an older, and even more badass Force user/mentor in Rebels is one of the better character developments in the series. Vader and Ahsoka’s final exchange (“Revenge is not the Jedi way.” / “I am no Jedi.”) is similarly one of the better scenes of duel dialogue in the series, as well.

Do you hope Ahsoka Tano will show up in hte live-action Star Wars universe again? Let us know in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.