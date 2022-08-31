New Star Wars: Andor Poster Kicks Off a Rebellion

While Rogue One: A Star Wars Story unfolded in the throes of the Rebel Alliance's attempts to dismantle the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Andor will explore the earlier years of those attempts, with a new poster teasing the beginning of the Rebellion. When audiences first met Cassian Andor early in Rogue One, we witnessed the lengths he would go to accomplish his goals, with the upcoming series diving deeper into how he first got entangled in the Rebellion and how he found himself capable of sacrificing himself for a greater good. Check out the new poster below before Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21st.

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

While the film will obviously be focusing on Andor and his journey, this new poster reminds us that he won't be the only figure we learn more about, as showrunner Tony Gilroy previously detailed that the series aims to explore the more mundane figures who live in the galaxy far, far away.

"I wanted to do it about real people," the showrunner explained to Variety. "They've made all this IP about the royal family, in essence. It's been great. But there's a billion, billion, billion other beings in the galaxy. There's plumbers and cosmeticians. Journalists! What are their lives like? The revolution is affecting them just as much as anybody else. Why not use the Star Wars canon as a host organism for absolutely realistic, passionate, dramatic storytelling?"

Because of that emphasis on real people, Luna himself confirmed that fans shouldn't expect any Jedi to show up.

"What I would say is that Andor is the most grounded Star Wars you'll get. This is about the people. There's no Jedi around, and it's very dark times in the galaxy," Luna shared with Screen Rant. "It's when the people have to come together, articulate a response, and work in communities because the Empire is growing and control is everywhere. People have been marginalized, and there's no freedom. You have these communities having to react."

He continued, "It's the most human that the experience of Star Wars can get. This Star Wars is about regular people like you and me, and I think that connection is going to be special. It's the most realistic -- if you can say realistic, because obviously, they live in a galaxy far, far away. But it should feel realistic to you, because we want that proximity. We want you to reflect [on] yourself with these characters on this journey."

Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21st.

