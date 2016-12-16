Star Wars: Andor Gets New Poster

✖

Star Wars: Andor just got a brand new poster as Star Wars Celebration kicks off. Anaheim is rocking as Disney and Lucasfilm are giving the fans totally new footage from all their different projects. Andor has been top of mind as things on Disney+ are concerned. Diego Luna is a very interesting part of the Star Wars universe as Captain Cassian Andor. Rogue One might have been an interesting outing, but things have been eerily silent on the follow-up project front until today. Now, fans have something to look forward to in late summer. While fans might know where the story is going, that doesn't mean the ride won't be fantastic.

Clearly, Lucasfilm and Disney are happy to be bringing this to viewers. Luna is so jazzed about Andor that he's going to get a chance to bring Season 2 to Disney+. During today's Star Wars Celebration the company announced that the new series would get another run of stories on the streaming platform. Check out the poster down below.

Luna actually spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his process for signing on. During that conversation, the actor revealed that the approach taken here might be a bit different than Rogue One.

"I think it's really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends," Luna said. "The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there's room for so much exploration, and that's something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers."

"What happens in Rogue One is something we can actually reflect on, and what's behind something like [sacrificing an informant]. I think it's a very interesting challenge, the one we have in front of us," he added. "So I'm really excited to go back to that character because I really enjoyed playing him, and I was really happy with what the film represents. Rogue One was a story of regular people. It was regular people doing incredible things, and in a way, it's a film that reminds us of the power we all have if we have a conviction. So, yeah, I feel blessed to have the chance to revisit this role."

