Star Wars: Andor Series Premiere Confirmed for 2022

A timeframe has been confirmed for the premiere of Star Wars: Andor on Disney+. During the Walt Disney Company’s 4Q 2021 financial call, the company revealed Q4 2022 will have Disney+ releases from its Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic brands. One of those Q4 2022 Marvel series is Ms. Marvel, and the Star Wars entry is Andor, starring Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. So while fans wait for the debuts of The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3 at the end of this year and into early 2022, Disney will close out 2022 with Star Wars: Andor.

So now that we know Q4 2022 is the release window for Andor, that leaves pinpointing what months it could premiere. The way Disney schedules its quarters, instead of the Star Wars series dropping between October and December, it’s more likely Andor premieres sometime between July and September.

Star Wars: Andor takes place five years before Rogue One, and the latest casting rumor suggests Andy Serkis is returning as the villainous Supreme Leader Snoke. While the rumor has yet to be confirmed, Luna has confirmed Andor will see some familiar faces to Star Wars fans.

“You’ll definitely see familiar faces,” Luna told Deadline. “I can tell you about this project like no other because I can’t spoil the ending if you’ve seen [Rogue One] already. No matter what I say, I can’t ruin the ending.”

Someone who could possibly come back is Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, the Clone Wars veteran who has appeared across various Star Wars animated series. Genevieve O’Reilly is returning as Rebel Alliance co-founder Mon Mothma, along with Alan Tudyk as Andor’s droid co-pilot K-2SO.

What do you think of Star Wars: Andor closing out 2022? Let your voice be heard down in the comments!