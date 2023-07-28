Star Wars: Rogue One Director Admits Why He Hasn't Watched Andor

The Star Wars director explains he has been too busy with his own film to catch up on the Disney+ series.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a major hit for Lucasfilm, with the film itself not only being an acclaimed and profitable experience, but also planting the seed for the TV series Star Wars: Andor, the project that has been lauded by critics and earned prestigious awards nominations. Despite the successes of Rogue One, director Gareth Edwards has largely been absent from the galaxy far, far away, which includes him admitting that he hasn't caught up with Andor. The reason, though, is because he's been so busy with his latest film The Creator that he hasn't watched much of anything while developing it. Production on Season 2 of Star Wars: Andor is currently on hold due to the writers' and actors' strikes.

"Okay, full disclosure, we finished [The Creator] on Friday. I have not seen [Andor]," Edwards revealed to Screen Rant. "I have not seen any TV. I've not seen any of the Disney+ anything. The only thing that I've seen is the ILM documentary, the Light & Magic, which is a phenomenal documentary, but I haven't had a chance. I'm sure I'll get back to you about it, but I saw the trailer when it came out, we were shooting at Pinewood at the time, and it looked fantastic. It's in, obviously, very great hands, and I'm excited for everybody that's involved."

Writer of Rogue One Tony Gilroy serves as the showrunner of Andor, with his impact on the big-screen Star Wars prequel being a point of debate among fans. Various reports about the making of Rogue One, including reactions from Gilroy himself, claim that he oversaw the directing of reshoots that drastically changed the overall effectiveness of the completed film. With multiple trailers for the movie including shots that were absent from the theatrical release, a number of elements were clearly reimagined to get to what we saw in the finished adventure.

Even though audiences have confirmed their interest in seeing alternate versions of movies released, Gilroy previously cast doubt on ever seeing an alternate version of the movie.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter about an alternate cut of the film being released earlier this year, Gilroy confirmed, "Uh, no. That was the absolute best possible version you could ever have. Oh, my God. No. No."

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of Star Wars: Andor. The Creator is slated to hit theaters on September 29th.

