Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Teases Season 2 Delivers the Origins of Iconic Location

The second season of Andor — now titled Andor: A Star Wars Story in a recent name change — is headed to Disney+ in April of next year, and when the eagerly anticipated series comes back it won’t just take viewers back into Cassian Andor’s story, but to an iconic location within the Star Wars universe as well — Yavin IV. Speaking with Empire, series showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed that the series will be returning to the location and will be delving into its origin in a way it’s never been dealt with before.

“I mean, we have to end up in Yavin, right?” Gilroy said. “So, we’ll tell the story of Yavin. No one has quite dealt with Yavin the way we will be doing it.”

Season 2 of Andor going to Yavin is a big deal for a few reasons. As Star Wars fans well know, Yavin is the location of the Rebel base from the original Star Wars film, A New Hope where the Battle of Yavin was fought that ultimately led to the destruction of the Death Star. That makes it a major and important location to the overall Star Wars story, but one that hasn’t really been explored. Beyond its “historical” significance in the overall Star Wars story, given that Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One and A New Hope, we’re at the start of the rebellion. Getting insight into how Yavin became such an important location for the Rebel Alliance will be an interesting and presumably satisfying piece of the puzzle which, in turn, will make Andor’s second season a large role in not only clarifying questions fans may have about the story but offering insights into the future of the franchise as well, especially if the franchise continues to dig into stories set in the past.



[RELATED: Star Wars: Andor Star Teases Season 2 is “So Much Better”]

Gilroy’s most recent comments aren’t the first time that he’s indicated that Season 2 of Andor would return to Yavin. Gilroy said back in 2022 that the series would head to the location, but also that there would be other locations the series would visit as well.

“We’re going to Yavin,” Gilroy said at the time. “And then we’re going into places where we eventually need to really wave our way back to the source.”

As for what else fans can expect in Season 2 of Andor, it was also revealed that Ben Mendelsohn’s villain Director Orson Krennic will be back (even though Mendelsohn previously swore he wouldn’t. Season 2 will see Krennic as a rival to Lt. Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) of the Imperial Security Bureau. Given that Dedra is likely to still be on the hunt for Andor as Season 2 picks up the story and Andor is tracking Krennic, fans can likely expect to see Dedra and Krennic clash — though exactly how that could play out is something that fans will simply have to tune into see.

“If they didn’t see eye to eye, to me, it’s cute,” Mendelsohn said. “Dedra versus Krennic? I think it’s a bit of a mismatch. They’re all underlings to Krennic.”

He added, “They’re all going in one direction. The Empire, if you speak your mind, there are differences of opinion.”

Andor: A Star Wars Story Season 2 debuts April 22, 2025, on Disney+.