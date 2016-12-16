Star Wars: Andor Reportedly Adds Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

✖

The Rogue One prequel series Star Wars: Andor will get a major Jedi boost on Disney+ according to a new report that states Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi ahead of his own Star Wars series. The new report from The Illuminerdi indicates that McGregor will have a reoccurring role in Andor, giving fans even more adventures featuring the old space wizard than they were expecting. Both Andor and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are filming this year, and it sounds like McGregor will be pulling double duty which should delight many Star Wars fans.

Much like the different series set in the timeline of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, it looks like Lucasfilm will also tie their various prequel series together as well. While Andor is currently in production and slated to finish shooting this summer, Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to begin production this month.

Andor will likely release on Disney+ before Obi-Wan Kenobi, possibly setting up McGregor's own series for the streaming service. That series will also see Hayden Christensen reprise his role as Darth Vader, with both he and McGregor appearing in the Star Wars franchise for the first time since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The series also recently cast Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma in a mysterious role.

McGregor sounds excited to return to the franchise as the cranky old space wizard. During an interview with Eddie Izzard, McGregor told them some new details about Obi-Wan's latest adventure.

"It'll just be great to do it again. It's so funny, I did my last one in 2003 and it's such a long time ago and the idea of doing it again now is just more exciting than it was then, I think," McGregor confessed. "I'm thrilled to get the chance to play him again. I've always felt there was a story about between my ones and Alec Guinness' ones and that's what we're gonna do. It should be really interesting."

McGregor also expressed excitement to work with director Deborah Chow, who is working as the showrunner for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Here's what McGregor had to say during a recent interview with Empire:

"I'm more excited about doing this one than I was doing the second and third one that we did before. I'm just excited about working with Deborah Chow, and the storylines are going to be really good I think. I'm just excited to play him again. It's been long enough since I played him before."

Star Wars: Andor and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi do not yet have release dates on Disney+.