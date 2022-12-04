Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Reveals If There Are Any Deleted Scenes

The first season of Andor came to an end last month, but the show's second and final season has already gone into production. Showrunner Tony Gilroy has been talking a lot about creating the show, which is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% critics score and an 85% audience score. Gilroy, who also wrote Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, recently spoke with IndieWire and revealed whether or not the series has any deleted scenes.

"We reshot a couple things – maybe three scenes, or something like that, because we thought we could do them better." Gilroy shared. "We had a better idea and we were given the opportunity. [But] we do not have deleted scenes. There would be no DVD extras on our platter. Zero. It's really weird. Very weird [and] very surprising to us."

He added, "The original top of [Episode 6] was Beehaz's [Stanley Townsend] speech, right? It'll be a very bravura thing and we'll introduce him. It always just felt right," Gilroy said. "[But] when we shot it, we had so much weather crap in Scotland that the opening scene – the scene where they're having coffee and where Nemik [Alex Lawther] comes to Andor [Diego Luna] and says, 'I couldn't sleep,' – [that almost wasn't shot]. It was such a disaster. It wasn't supposed to be in fog, it was supposed to be all these other things, but everybody quickly turned on a dime and we sort of embraced the Kurosawa kind of look."

"Because it's so foggy and drifty and because it's so weird and sort of otherworldly and dreamy, you couldn't put it after the [Beehaz] sequence. It just didn't feel like it felt in the script. It felt dreamier – and I don't know whose idea [it was to] put this at the top and see how it works, but all of a sudden you're like, 'Yeah, this is the protein!' This is where we want to be," Gilroy explained.

What Will Happen in Andor Season 2?

Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, recently spoke with The Playlist and teased the second and final season of the series.

"Well, we are walking [into Rogue One] yes," Luna explained. "One thing that we've said and everyone knows is that the next season ends just before Rogue One, we're going to get all the way there, and many things are going to happen that I think some people are expecting. But definitely, there's no way to avoid it."

Luna continued, "The pace is going to change, but it's not going to change that much because we shot this [season] in blocks of three ... Now we're going to do that [again], we're going to do blocks of three that take us through four years, and it's going to be quite an interesting thing to witness. Another important thing, and this we cannot deny, is when we started doing this, none of us had done something in this format. We were thinking film. And now we understand what it is to deliver something that comes weekly and that rhythm, what it means. Obviously, that learning will reflect in the next season."

The first season of Andor is now streaming on Disney+.