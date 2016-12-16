Star Wars: Andor Adds Chernobyl Star

✖

The prequel series focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor is currently in production in the UK and while a number of the key cast members were revealed before filming actually took place, Deadline confirms that Star Wars: Andor has enlisted Chernobyl and His Dark Materials star Robert Emms into the production. With the production having officially kicked off last year, it's unknown if Emms was only recently added to the project or if his casting had merely been kept under wraps. It's currently unknown when the 12-episode series could debut on Disney+, other than sometime in 2022, with Lucasfilm having only released a sizzle reel last December and leaving fans to speculate when any official trailers could be released.

Diego Luna reprises the titular Cassian Andor in the new series, with Andor also starring Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Fiona Shaw, and Kyle Soller. Emms isn't the only Chernobyl alum who is along for the adventure, as Stellan Skarsgård was previously announced to be starring in the series.

Despite the excitement surrounding the galaxy far, far away, Skarsgård previously detailed that, more than his interest in the franchise's mythology, he was mostly interested in the project to work with showrunner Tony Gilroy.

“When I saw Rogue One, it had much more atmosphere and seemed a little more mature — and that was Tony Gilroy, who’s the showrunner on this one,” Skarsgård revealed to The Daily Beast earlier this year. “So, hopefully this one will be a little more than little plastic people falling over.”

The new series follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to the galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.

Interestingly, while Gilroy still serves as the showrunner, there was a point where he was also attached to direct a number of episodes for the series, though the pandemic complicated travel plans and prevented him from helming the episodes. Instead, Toby Haynes was enlisted to serve as the director, though Gilroy still remained involved in the production.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Andor before it premieres sometime in 2022.

