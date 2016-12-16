Star Wars: Andor Set Photos Reveal Mysterious New Location

✖

New Star Wars: Andor set photos have emerged. Previous shots teased new ships, a showdown with Stormtroopers, and a return to a location from Rogue One: A Star War Story. The latest photos suggest Cassian Andor will head someplace new. The images come from the Cleveleys coast of England, where a cafe is transforming into a new Star Wars location. The production choosing a cafe as the starting point for this set may be a clue that it will become a location where locals gather, similar to the Mos Eisley cantina in the original Star Wars. You can see the photos below.

Star Wars: Andor brings back Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, the Rebel Alliance spy he originated in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series occurs before the film and, in addition to Luna, stars Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O'Reilly. According to a synopsis, the series "Follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."

Cafe Cove on Cleveleys promenade now being transformed into a full-on #StarWars set for the upcoming filming of #Andor next week. A Cappuccino will now cost 5 Galactic Standard Credits. pic.twitter.com/wkCiAAtanv — Cleveleys News™ (@cleveleysnews) April 30, 2021

The series' production faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Luna discussed those setbacks in a previous interview.

"Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly, we're going back, but there's no rush," Luna told The Guardian. "To me, what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities. We have to be cautious, and we have to be wise on when and how to go back. And the how is the most important, because if we go back to be who we were, we've wasted our opportunity, we wasted a major opportunity of rethinking and reinventing much of the stuff we believed was crucial and essential that clearly is not."

Andor is but one of 10 live-action Star Wars series headed to Disney+ that the company either confirmed or announced during its 2020 Investor Day presentation. Others include Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is now filming, bringing back prequel trilogy stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. There's also Ahsoka, with Rosario Dawson reprising the role of the Jedi outcast; Rangers of the New Republic, taking place immediately after Return of the Jedi; and The Acolyte, set during the twilight of the High Republic era.