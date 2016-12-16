Star Wars: Andor Set Photos Reveal First Look at Diego Luna

✖

Production is underway on Star Wars: Andor, the upcoming Disney+ series set before the events of Rogue One and focusing on Diego Luna's Rebel spy character. Photos from the set have begun to make their way online offering a first-look at the return of Luna's character, while also confirming that some of the Stormtrooper variants seen in the 2016 feature film, the beach-clad "shoretroopers," will also appear. These different versions of the Empire's foot soldiers were previously seen in the movie on Scarif, the tropical destination that featured the Death Star plans. It's unclear if the location seen in the below photos is intended to be Scarif or not but you can see them yourself below!

"I have to be very careful in the way I answer everything," Luna previously said of the series in an interview The Hollywood Reporter. "The way we’re shooting this reminds me of how we shot the film, and the amount of work behind this TV series reminds me of the work you do for a film. It feels like we’re doing a very long movie....I think it’s really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends. The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there’s room for so much exploration, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers."

Diego Luna on the set of Disney+ series #Andor pic.twitter.com/DKUH8UWXJ1 — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) May 6, 2021

According to a previous series description, Andor "Follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to the galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."

Joining Luna are several newcomers to the galaxy far, far away including Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller. Actress Genevieve O'Reilly will also appeare as Rebel leader Mon Mothma. O'Reilly first played the part in deleted scenes for Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith but would canonize herself in the Star Wars franchise officially with Rogue One.

Star Wars: Andor is currently filming and will premiere in 2022 on Disney+.