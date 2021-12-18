Star Wars: Andor Actor Teases His Character Has a “Lot of Different Faces”

The Book of Boba Fett is finally premiering on Disney+ this month, but it’s not the only Star Wars content to look forward to from the streaming service. Not only is the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi expected to drop in 2022, but fans will also be treated to Star Wars: Andor, the Rogue One spin-off series starring Diego Luna. Another big star who is going to be featured in the show is Stellan Skarsgård whose acting credits range from Mamma Mia to Dune. However, many people know his best as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Erik Selvig, so it’s exciting to have him back in a Disney franchise. During a recent chat with Screen Rant, Skarsgård talked about the show and teased what fans can expect from his character.

“The writing is really good. It’s the same writer that did Rogue One. And also to work with Diego Luna, who’s an old friend. So I was excited by that. And then my character is… Well, you’ll see. It’s fun to play because he has a lot of different faces to show,” Skarsgård teased.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is not the first time Skarsgård has praised Roge One writer, Tony Gilroy. In another recent interview with The Daily Beast, he talked about his appreciation of the film.

“As you know, they’ll shoot me if I say anything! I can’t even get a proper script. It’s printed on red paper so I can’t make any copies of it, it’s ridiculous!… But when I saw Rogue One, it had much more atmosphere and seemed a little more mature-and that was Tony Gilroy, who’s the showrunner on this one. So, hopefully, this one will be a little more than little plastic people falling over.”

Star Wars: Andor takes place five years before Rogue One, and a new casting rumor suggests Andy Serkis is returning as the villainous Supreme Leader Snoke. While the rumor has yet to be confirmed, Luna has confirmed Andor will see some familiar faces to Star Wars fans.

“You’ll definitely see familiar faces,” Luna told Deadline. “I can tell you about this project like no other because I can’t spoil the ending if you’ve seen [Rogue One] already. No matter what I say, I can’t ruin the ending.”

Are you excited for Andor to come out next year? Tell us in the comments!