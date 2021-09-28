Star Wars actor Andy Serkis was a bit “devastated” over Snoke’s fate in the sequel trilogy. But, the star also says it was the right call. He talked to Gizmodo about all of his upcoming projects, but they had to address his part in Star Wars lore. Snoke’s demise is one of those key moments from the newer movies that immediately trigger an argument online. (Honestly, you could say that for quite a few moments from the sequel trilogy.) Serkis argues that the conflict between Kylo Ren and Rey absolutely makes sense. But, losing out on being the big bad is pretty hard to swallow when you enjoy the character. There are a lot of criticisms about The Last Jedi floating around out there. A ton of those won’t be going anywhere. But, the actor who played Snoke has basically let this controversy go.

“I was devastated when I read that script because it was all going so well,” Serkis admitted. “I was like, ‘Man, this is a boss character. I’m going to love playing… what!? You’re kidding me, what?’ I was like ‘Okay, is a good idea? I supposed it is. I was slightly mortified, pardon the pun.” Serkis admits, “It was all in the right, I think,” he said. “I loved playing that character and I love the face-off scene between Kylo Ren and Rey, and so it was great.”

In the follow-up, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, editor Maryann Brandon told Huff Post why they chose to give the fans all that information about Snoke so quickly. She confirmed that they thought it was an effective way to get that information in there without spending a ton of time on exposition from one character.

“I just think that came up as a visual effect that we thought would be really fun for an audience, to create a visual that would tell that whole story,” Brandon said. “I believe that’s successful. We didn’t have to change a lot of dialogue. You just see one shot […] and you kind of get it. I love stuff like that. We can just have a moment where you just see something in the background and you go, ‘OK, I totally get that.’”

