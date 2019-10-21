Anthony Daniels Addresses Lucasfilm Delivering Too Many Star Wars Movies

According to C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, it’s very possible to have too much of a good thing, noting that he thinks Lucasfilm “overfed” the audience with their output, but that the studio has corrected course to more accurately pace their efforts. Prior to Disney purchasing the studio, the original and prequel trilogies were separated by more than 15 years, with each new entry taking three years to land in theaters. Since the debut of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans have gotten a new film a year, in addition to new animated series and an upcoming live-action series, leaving some fans feeling overwhelmed with content.

“I think they did overstep the mark and got overenthusiastic,” Daniels shared at the Bafta Cymru awards, per The Sunday Times. “People became satiated. Star Wars went full tilt and overfed the audience.”

Were you to ever tell a devout Star Wars fan before Lucasfilm’s purchase that they might become overwhelmed with new movies, they likely wouldn’t have believed you, but the box office returns have shown a different story. Both The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story had strong showings at the worldwide box office, in addition to earning positive reviews. Star Wars: The Last Jedi also went on to earn more than a billion dollars worldwide, despite some fans being less than enthused about the film, while Solo: A Star Wars Story hit theaters six months later and failed to earn $400 million worldwide.

There might be no one official reason for Solo‘s disappointing box office, but the lack of anticipation building up to the endeavor was likely a factor. While Lucasfilm has confirmed a number of Star Wars projects being developed, fans might have to wait as long as three years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for a new project to land in theaters.

“I think [the new film] will refresh and please a lot of people. Then maybe there will be a break,” the actor pointed out. “People will say this is the film we actually wanted to see.”

The new film is set to conclude the Skywalker Saga, which will also conclude Daniels’ tenure in the series, yet he believes Lucasfilm has “learnt its lesson” about their release strategies. Prior to the release of Solo, rumors claimed that the studio was developing films based on Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, only for those plans to have stagnated as Kenobi will instead be getting his own series on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

What do you think about Daniels' remarks?