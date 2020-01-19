Star Wars: Anthony Daniels Warns Fans of Autograph Forgeries

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released last month, and a handful of the film’s cast members have been very active on social media since the movie hit theaters. While most of the posts from the cast have been fun-loving Star Wars content, some are also warnings. Earlier this week, Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the franchise, warned fans of fake social media accounts using his name. Now, Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO, is warning people of autograph forgeries. Daniels took to Twitter this week to share an example of a fake autograph and link to a website that lists any forgeries his team has discovered.

“Sorry! Anthony Daniels’ autograph is not available from this site or from Artists First Management (despite ‘information’ on sites like fanmail.biz),” AnthonyDaniels.com writes. “But, whilst there are many genuine examples for sale on the Net, forgeries of his signature are widely available and here are just a few examples. This site warns the seller that the item they are offering may not be the genuine article. If you find a dubious autograph – join many other fans in the battle against The Dark Side send details to: DroidRelations@Gmail.com and we will expose it here and add your name to the contributors’ credits. Remember, the Dark Side will be with us – always!”

You can check out the website here and see Daniels’ tweet below:

Daniels also took to Twitter this week to celebrate The Rise of Skywalker’s three Academy Award nominations. Despite mixed reviews, the movie still managed to walk away with nominations for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.