Ahsoka Tano Voice Actress Comments on Star Wars Character's The Mandalorian Debut

This week's episode of The Mandalorian was a big deal for fans of Ahsoka Tano. The beloved character from Star Wars animation made her live-action debut played by Rosario Dawson in "Chapter 13: The Jedi." But before Dawson, it was Ashley Eckstein providing Ahsoka's voice. Eckstein voiced Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and even narrated the audiobook version of E.K. Johnston's Ahsoka novel. Eckstein spoke to ComicBook.com earlier this year about the idea of Ahsoka coming to live-action. Now that it's happened, and following the outpouring of love directed at her from fans, she's taken to Instagram to share her thoughts on Ahsoka's The Mandalorian debut. She writes, "To understand Ahsoka Tano, is to understand what she means to people.

"Millions of people are meeting Ahsoka for the first time after watching her in The Mandolorian and I’m excited for them to hopefully go back and watch her journey in The Clone Wars and Rebels. Millions of fans already know Ahsoka and her presence has come to mean more to them than words in a script.

"In Star Wars The Clone Wars, Ahsoka became the eyes of the audience. Viewers experienced the show through Ahsoka, and even though these stories happened in a galaxy far, far away, her feelings and emotions are very relatable to our everyday lives. Ahsoka’s strength has inspired, changed and literally saved millions of lives all over the world.

"In turn, Ahsoka has become a beacon of hope, light and genuine goodness. Everyone’s relationship with Ahsoka is very different because she triggers the memory of a certain point in a person’s life where she’s inspired them. Even in the darkest of times, Ahsoka brings people joy and that’s what truly matters.

"Ahsoka taught us that, 'You don’t need to carry a sword to be powerful…' and Dave Filoni reminded me that kindness is powerful. After 12 years (and hopefully many more to come!) of having Ahsoka in our lives, #AhsokaLivesInAllOfUs now. I am blown away by everyone’s kindness. I’ve read all of your messages, DM’s, comments, text messages and emails and to say 'thank you' does not even feel adequate enough to express what your kind words mean to me.

"It’s my wish that Ahsoka continues to bring people joy, light and most importantly hope. This is the way of Ahsoka Tano."

New The Mandalorian episodes debut on Fridays on Disney+.