Baby Yoda Makes the Leap from Star Wars to the Dictionary

Baby Yoda is no doubt the breakout star of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and now the tiny alien is the main attraction in the dictionary. Dictionary.com just made an update to their meme dictionary featuring everyone’s favorite bounty target. It should come as no shock that GIFs of the character basically had social media in a stranglehold late last year. With the meme being basically everywhere, it was only a matter of time before Baby Yoda made its way to the dictionary’s special section for meme culture. The figures, plushes, and other toys are finally making their way to people and the calls for more Baby Yoda will only intensify over time. One of the things people remember most about The Mandalorian is the kid getting punched. Adam Pally’s story of how that went down is one for the books.

“It was awesome, to get to do that was so cool. We had [speeder] bikes that were on hydraulics, and I punched Baby Yoda,” Pally began. “I can’t stress this enough, the scene called for it. I didn’t — it wasn’t like I did it willy-nilly. It was in the script. But the first time I did it, I hit it too hard. Because, I don’t know, I was excited. So I clocked it and like 30 people popped up like moles in that game [Whack-A-Mole], and everyone was like ‘Whoa whoa whoa whoa! WHOA!’”

It didn’t dawn on the comedian that this was serious business until Jon Favreau rushed onto the set and injected the scene with some much-needed gravitas.

Watching people find out Baby Yoda’s in the dictionary like … https://t.co/lHfh0i72T9 pic.twitter.com/m6AKq3VbY8 — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) January 17, 2020

“‘That thing is very expensive, you don’t want to do that. And I can’t stress this enough, this is the movies.’ I was like ‘Got it, I got it.’ And I went back and everyone was really awkward because I had potentially ruined a billion dollar franchise,” Pally continued. “So no one was saying anything, and before I got on my hoverbike, I said, ‘I just want everyone to know Baby Yoda did say something anti-Semitic to me.’ And I thought that would clear the air, but instead it had that vibe from when a mechanic is working on your care, and you’re like, ‘hey how long?’ And they just stare at you.”

The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+ and Season 2 is scheduled for October.