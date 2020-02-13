Star Wars: The Mandalorian Actor Adam Pally Tells the Full, Awkward Story of Punching Baby Yoda

Fans were blown away by the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which helped launch the Disney+ streaming service while introducing the newest sensation to take the Internet by storm with The Child AKA Baby Yoda. And the first season finale of the new series also introduced the most hated Stormtroopers in the galaxy, when two Scout Troopers committed a cardinal sin by punching Baby Yoda.

Actor and comedian Adam Pally played on of those troopers and actually got in trouble behind the scenes, revealing that he punched the expensive puppet a little too hard. This caused all hands on deck to have a mini-freakout, as Pally explained during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"It was awesome, to get to do that was so cool. We had [speeder] bikes that were on hydraulics, and I punched Baby Yoda," Pally said. "I can't stress this enough, the scene called for it. I didn't — it wasn't like I did it willy-nilly. It was in the script. But the first time I did it, I hit it too hard. Because, I don't know, I was excited. So I clocked it and like 30 people popped up like moles in that game [Whack-A-Mole], and everyone was like 'Whoa whoa whoa whoa! WHOA!'"

Pally realized how serious it was when showrunner Jon Favreau quickly came on the set and took him aside, adding more weight to the severity of the situation.

"'That thing is very expensive, you don't want to do that. And I can't stress this enough, this is the movies.' I was like 'Got it, I got it.' And I went back and everyone was really awkward because I had potentially ruined a billion dollar franchise," Pally explained. "So no one was saying anything, and before I got on my hoverbike, I said, 'I just want everyone to know Baby Yoda did say something anti-Semitic to me.' And I thought that would clear the air, but instead it had that vibe from when a mechanic is working on your care, and you're like, 'hey how long?' And they just stare at you."

Pally's co-star Jason Sudeikis, who also punched Baby Yoda in the scene, could only muster an "Ooof" instead of confiding in his friend, so it's clear that Pally made the wrong impression on the set. We'll see if he gets invited back for some redemption for Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

