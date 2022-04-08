Star Wars: The Bad Batch Star Teases Season 2 Update at Celebration

Star Wars: The Bad Batch star Dee Bradley Baker is teasing some exciting things for Season 2, as well as an exciting update for fans at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. Star Wars Celebration posted a promo that reads “Strap in kid, you’re not gonna want to miss this view.” Join host David Collins as he invites the minds & talent behind Star Wars: The Bad Batch to discuss highlights from the first season of the acclaimed series as well as some exciting hints of what’s to come in season two!”

Baker replied to that promo by letting fans know that “I’m excited about where we’ve been – but more so for where we’re going!”

I’m excited about where we’ve been- but more so for where we’re going! #thebadbatch #starwars https://t.co/nq8VKJLc4o — Dee Bradley Baker (@deebradleybaker) April 7, 2022

That’s some needed good news for fans after learning that Star Wars: The Bad Batch was delayed from Spring 2022 to later in the year.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 certainly has the ingredients for some potentially major game-changing developments within Star Wars canon. The franchise is currently doing some expansive retcons of the “Reign of the Empire” and “Age of Rebellion” eras of the Original Trilogy. Solo villain group Crimson Dawn has resurfaced under Qi’ra, and Star Wars comics’ “Crimson Reign” event series has hinted at ta major potential connection to The Bad Batch animated series.

Season 1 of The Bad Batch revealed that Clone Force 99’s new young charge, Omega, was actually an enhanced natural clone of Jango Fett. While Omega has found a surrogate family inside of “The Bad Batch” it’s clear her role as Jengo Fett’s “daughter” and Boba Fett’s “sister” is meant for bigger things to come in the Star Wars Universe.

There was some speculation that a grown-up Omega could be a major figure in The Book of Boba Fett TV series – though that never panned out. Regardless, recent Star Wars comics have hinted that a character called “Cadeliah” who is captured by Qi’ra and Crimson Dawn after the events of Empire Strikes Back may be a slightly older Omega, now on her own years after her time with Clone Force 99.

While seeing where Qi’ra and “Cadeliah” is intriguing, filling in all the faps of Omega’s story in Star Wars is just as thrilling. It’s hard to imagine that The Bad Batch will last more than another season – at least before the little pocket story, the series is telling has to connect back to the larger franchise in significant ways.

