Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Update Is Bad News for Fans

The wait for the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch may be longer than initially anticipated. The Bad Batch is a follow-up to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, focusing on the ragtag team of Clone Force 99. Whereas the stormtrooper clones became puppets of the Emperor after he gave Order 66, the Bad Batch were immune to the mental command thanks to their genetic mutations. After being introduced in the final season of Clone Wars, The Bad Batch premiered with 16 episodes in the summer of 2021. A new reports gives a better idea of when fans can expect Season 2 to premiere on Disney+.

Reddit user BZPJMJ64 (via The Direct) got their hands on a copy of Star Wars Insider 209. A photo from an inside page of the magazine shows a production diary of movies and television series currently filming. Under the “In Production” section are Star Wars: Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Below them in the “Coming Soon” area is Star Wars: The Bad Batch, where it’s been in the past. However, the previous display of “Spring 2022” is now gone, meaning the second season of the animated series is possibly pushed back into the back half of 2022.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An older issue of Star Wars Insider revealed the Spring 2022 release window for The Bad Batch. Even with it missing, fans shouldn’t get too worked up over having to wait for the show’s second season. The Book of Boba Fett recently concluded, which provided a nice tie-in to The Mandalorian Season 3 and the upcoming Ahsoka Tano series. It also may have set up a Jedi Academy series, since viewers got to see the creation of a new Jedi Academy by Luke Skywalker, as he tried to recruit Grogu to be his first student. However, Grogu chose to rejoin Din Djarin instead.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch was officially renewed for Season 2 in August 2021. “Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney+ and ESPN+. “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.”

“The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch,” executive producer Dave Filoni added.

What do you make of The Bad Batch possibly not debuting this spring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!