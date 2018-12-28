‘Star Wars’: Billie Lourd Remembers Her Mother Carrie Fisher With an Emotional Song

December 27th, 2018 marks two years since the world lost an icon. Carrie Fisher, best known for playing Leia Organa in the Star Wars films, continues to be honored by fans, friends, and family alike on the anniversary of her death.

The most touching dedication to Fisher comes from her daughter, Billie Lourd, who posted a musical tribute to her mother late last night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones),” writes Lourd.

“So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs.” Carrie Fisher’s father was, of course, Eddie Fisher, one of the most successful pop singers of the 1950s.

“And as the song says, we must ‘keep on moving,’” adds Lourd. “I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile. I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving’. As my Momby once said, ‘take your broken heart and turn it into art’ – whatever that art may be for you.”

The attached video shows Lourd singing a lovely rendition of the song, pulling at our heartstrings in the fiercest way. We commend Lourd’s bravery and ability to be so vulnerable in public. We can’t imagine not only losing a parent, but losing one around the holidays and in the spotlight.

At the age of 60, Carrie Fisher suffered a cardiac arrest on a commercial flight and passed away four days later. Sadly, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died the very next day, which makes Fisher’s death all the more tragic.

In addition to keeping her mother’s spirit alive, Lourd has been following in Fisher’s footsteps with a promising acting career. She starred in the last two seasons of American Horror Story and played Lieutenant Connix in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. She’ll be reprising the role once again in Star Wars: Episode IX.

Earlier this year, it was announced by J.J. Abrams, the upcoming film’s director, that the role of Leia would still be portrayed by Fisher in Episode IX.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

We’re happy to know we’ll not only get to see Fisher in the newest Star Wars film, but that the production has Lourd’s full approval.

We’re thinking of you today, Billie.