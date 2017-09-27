The ‘Star Wars’ Black Series 40th Anniversary Wave 2 Set Is Back For A Limited Time

Earlier this year the Star Wars Black Series 40th Anniversary Wave 2 set of 6-inch figures arrived and promptly sold out. We figured that would be the end of it but, surprisingly, you’ve been given a second chance.

The Star Wars Black Series 40th Anniversary Wave 2 set is available to order here while supplies last. The case contains eight individually packaged action figures from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. The anniversary line of vintage-style Star Wars figures pay homage to the original 12 Kenner characters, only these versions have been enlarged and updated with over 20 points of articulation and bigger and better accessories. The case includes the following:

• 1x SW E4 SEE THREEPIO C3PO

• 1x SW E4 CHEWBACCA

• 1x SW E4 STORMTROOPER

• 1x SW E4 SAND PEOPLE

• 2x SW E4 DEATH SQUAD COMMANDER

• 2x SW E4 JAWA

Again, these figures are going to sell out quickly, so grab them at the list price while you can. If the Wave 1 set is any indicator, this might be your last chance to get them unless you’re willing to pay exorbitant prices on eBay.