Star Wars Black Series Clone Wars 2-Pack Pre-Orders Are Available Now

It’s week three of Disney / Lucasfilm’s Gift the Galaxy promotion for the 2024 holiday season which will see new Star Wars-themed product drops through December 17th. Hasbro’s contribution this week will be a Black Series Obi-Wan Kemobi and Clone Trooper (212th) 2-pack inspired by The Clone Wars. Additional details are available below, but look for pre-orders to open up today, November 26th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon priced at $44.99. UPDATE: This is listed as a Pulse Exclusive, though the press release said otherwise. Apparently, it will also be available here at The Disney Store at a later date.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI & CLONE TROOPER (212TH) / $44.99 / Launches in Spring 2025: “During the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi became a general in the Army of the Republic, leading the famed 212th clone military battalion with Commander Cody. This STAR WARS action figure set is detailed to look like Obi-Wan Kenobi and a 212th legion clone trooper. Comes with his signature Lightsaber and a blaster accessory.”

Columbia x Star Wars Darth Vader Collection

In other Gift the Galaxy news, Mark your calendar for December 5th as Columbia will release a new 16-piece Streetwear-inspired collection for 2024 combines a Darth Vader Dark Side asthetic with Columbia’s proprietary tech for comfort and protection against the elements.

Some of the key pieces in the collection include the Darth Vader Interchange Jacket (which comes in a standard and extremely limited edition Hayden Christensen autographed version), the Vader Parka, and the Vader crossbody bag. There will even be a boot in this collection, which is a first for Columbia’s Star Wars lineup. A breakdown of each of these pieces and where to find them is available right here.

As with previous Gift the Galaxy holiday campaigns, new products will be released on a weekly basis, in this case on Tuesdays through December 17th with pre-orders (usually) opening up on the following Wednesday. Expect weekly releases in Hasbro’s The Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups along with a ton of new product drops from other brands.