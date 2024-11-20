Star Wars Baylan Skoll Lightsaber and IG-12 Figure Set Are On Sale Now

We are now in the second week of Disney / Lucasfilm’s Gift The Galaxy promotion for 2024, and the drops for this week include The Black Series Force FX Elite Baylan Skoll lightsaber and The Vintage Collection IG-12, Grogu and Anzellan set. Pre-orders for both of these releases will be available starting on November 20th at 10am PT / 1pm ET and everything you need to know to get your hands on them can be found right here. UPDATE: Direct links added below.

If you’re interested in the lightsaber, just keep in mind that Disney released the Ren Legacy lightsaber hilt earlier this week and it’s a limited edition of only 5000 units. Odds are a sell out isn’t far off, so if you would rather put your money towards that collectible than Hasbro’s Baylan Skoll lightsaber, time is of the essence. You can order one here at The Disney Store while they last. Below you’ll find details and pre-order links for this week’s Hasbro reveals. Direct links will be added after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. Also keep in mind that Columbia’s outstanding Darth Vader collection will be launching with some very limited edition pieces on December 5th.

star wars the black series Baylan Skoll Lightsaber

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FORCE FX ELITE BAYLAN SKOLL LIGHTSABER / $249.99: See at Entertaimnent Earth / Amazon: “This collectible BLACK SERIES Force FX Lightsaber is detailed to look like the Baylan Skoll Lightsaber from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+. Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the Force FX Elite Lightsaber is the most realistic STAR WARS Lightsaber yet. Use the switch and button on the hilt to activate sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, blaster deflect, wall-cutting effect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode. This saber features a blade color unique to Baylan Skoll’s signature weapon. Requires 3x 1.5v AA alkaline batteries (not included)”

The Vintage Collection IG-12, Grogu and Anzellan

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION IG-12, GROGU & ANZELLAN / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Clever Anzellan droidsmiths have refurbished IG-11’s salvaged parts into a pilotable frame for Grogu, who can operate the droid body like a vehicle. Stripped to base motor functions, the droid has been renamed IG-12. Inspired by the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch scale action figure set comes with IG-12’s blaster accessory and makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Pose either Grogu or the Anzellan out or inside IG-12’s torso to recreate scenes from the show. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love.

Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, the included figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #358).